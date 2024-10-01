My Experience Attending a Rally for Vice President Kamala Harris

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 13th, 2024, I attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. I was ecstatic about the opportunity to hear from a presidential nominee, as for many years I have maintained an interest in politics and current events. No matter who you pledge your support to, the opportunity to hear from the current vice president of the United States is undoubtedly thrilling for someone who has an interest in political issues.

As I waited in line to enter the arena, I glanced over to read these words painted on a building: “Just make a mark and see where it takes you”. The quote is derived from Peter Reynolds’ children’s book “The Dot.” While this mural had no correlation to the event, and the quote was not originally intended for this purpose, it was the perfect preview of what Vice President Harris represents, as well as the mindset of the people in attendance.

Politicians representing Pennsylvania such as Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey, and Mayor George Brown extolled Harris’ character and presidential plans before her entrance. When she did take the stage, she spoke about practical and relevant topics. Harris emphasized how small business owners not only support the economy but also enrich their communities through civic leadership. She committed to establishing a tax deduction for people who want to create small businesses if elected. One of her campaign ideas that stuck with me the most was reducing the educational requirements for certain federal jobs. This would allow people without college degrees to apply for jobs presently out of the question because of degree requirements. This idea resonated with me because there are so many capable and talented people who would excel in the workforce but have been limited by the financial burden of college.

A word that has become almost synonymous with the Harris-Walz campaign is “joy.” Harris is often mocked on social media and in the press for “laughing too much” or coming off as “too unserious.” Her cheerfulness has now become one of her defining characteristics and, to me, signals a sense of hope. Not only does it show her ability to be more than just a stoic politician, but it also indicates the vitality she would bring to enacting change. The President’s role includes creating decisive resolutions to highly complex problems. Harris’ joyful approach to leadership would be crucial during trying times when endurance is required. The joy and energy that Harris conveys in her speeches exemplify the characteristics that a President who can have a positive rapport with their citizens must be equipped with.

Harris was not the only one who showed great exuberance, the people who came to hear her speak were equally as energized. Their eager anticipation of her attendance was indisputably felt when they collectively pleaded for her to take the stage. Throughout the night, passionate chants of “Kamala,” “U.S.A.,” and “We’re not going back” echoed around the arena. There was a palpable sense of voters being reinvigorated to not only take part in the democratic process, but also reclaim the pride they have for their country. The audience was filled with people of all ages and backgrounds, but they were united in sharing the same empowered hope for the future of America.