When I started writing, I wanted to do a full guide to Edinburgh, complete with hotel/rental recommendations, tours, and more. This is not that. That was very hard and complicated. So instead, I’m going to list my Edinburgh favorites instead!

Makar’s Mash: This viral restaurant is actually 100% worth the hype. It was SO good. I got the beef with cheddar potatoes, and my friend got lamb with classic potatoes. Let me tell you, I was in heaven. They were so good and very worth the hype. Just make sure you get a reservation, especially if you plan to go with a large group.

Bruntsfield Links + The Meadows: The Meadows are a huge park in Edinburgh, and a very popular spot for dog-walking, sunbathing, and jogging. If you’re staying in Tollcross and/or Bruntsfield, I would definitely recommend walking into the Old town from the Meadows. It’s such a pretty walk, and it saves you from a lot of steep hills. Bruntsfield Links is another park that’s almost connected to The Meadows. While I was studying abroad, my flatmates and I would walk through Bruntsfield Links to walk to class, so it has a bit of sentimental value. Like the name suggests, you can golf at Bruntsfield Links! It is one of the first places where golf was played in all of Scotland, though no one knows exactly when. There’s 36 holes on the Links, and you can either use your own or rent clubs at the Links. If you’re staying in the area, I would highly recommend going.

Stramash: You’ve heard about this from TikTok, but let me tell you again. Stramash is possibly one of the most fun places I’ve ever gone. This bar in Cowgate is in a converted church, which now holds two levels of seating and three bars. There is a massive dance floor with live music every single night until 3am. I would recommend going as often as you can when you’re in Edinburgh. Don’t let the fact that it’s Monday night stop you from going. I didn’t, and some of my favorite memories from my trip are from that night.

Dandelion & Ginger: This is another Bruntsfield/Tollcross area pick. This store, located on Bruntsfield Place, has the cutest purple storefront. I passed by it every day when walking to class, but it wasn’t until the second to last day that I was able to actually go in. I was welcomed by the owner’s adorable rescue dog Summer and her husband Kevin. Dandelion & Ginger has all kinds of cute gifts, home decor, clothing, and more. I’m really glad I got souvenirs from here because it’s a more unique and authentic gift than going into one of the many chain gift shops on the Royal Mile (I did fully get souvenirs from there as well). While I was there, Kevin and I got chatting, and on top of a cute souvenir, I got a nice memory that I will always look back on.

Heart of Newhaven Victorian School: This is something I’m not sure you could (or would want to) do if you’re going to Edinburgh as a tourist. The Heart of Newhaven is an old Victorian school turned community center in Leith. But the Heart of Newhaven also hosts a model Victorian classroom, with a simulation of a Victorian classroom. As an education student, seeing what it would’ve been like to learn in a Victorian era classroom was fascinating (and pedagogically concerning).

Halibut & Herring: We’re taking it back to Bruntsfield Place with this absolutely beautiful shop. I’m not sure how I’d actually categorize what kind of store this is, it’s just sort of a wonderful hodge podge of art, jewelry, home decor, stationary stuff, and all other kinds of random beautiful things. This store is dopamine in a jar: the entire store itself is bright pink, with all kinds of floral arrangements and fake vines throughout the store. I went in here so many times, but I never got anything, and I think that’s one of my biggest regrets. There was SO much cute stuff, but I was being so strict about what souvenirs I could buy, so I never ended up getting anything. Don’t make the same mistake I did!!

Islander Bag Workshop: This is another viral Edinburgh spot, the Islander bag workshop! They have multiple locations throughout the city, so it’s easy to make sure there’s a location near you. During the one-hour class, you learn about the different tartans available, the materials Islander uses to make each part of the bag, and how to construct your very own Islander bag! There’s a wide array of colors, sizes, and types of bags you can make. These are a bit pricey, with the medium satchel (what I chose) going for 80 pounds. But, this is a really great experience and a great souvenir, so if it’s something you genuinely want, I would recommend doing it.

Edinburgh Castle: Yes, it is worth the hype! As a history nerd, I absolutely LOVED my tour of Edinburgh Castle. It is so cool. You get such great views of the city, and you can learn so much. If you like history, you should definitely go. If you’re just looking for a pretty castle, I will warn that it’s not your typical castle. The best way I can describe it is that it’s much more of a walled-village kind of vibe. There’s still a lot of pretty sights up there, (I personally loved it), but if you’re looking for more of an actual royal residence, I’d recommend Holyrood Palace.

Wojtek the Bear!: Wojtek was an awesome bear who was adopted by a Polish company in WWII. He was literally a war hero. He ended up in Edinburgh Zoo after the war (long story), and there’s a statue to him in Princes’ Street Garden!

Bennet’s Bar: This was right by my flat, I only got to go once but it was so cool. Bennet’s, like a lot of bars and pubs throughout the city, has a student discount! So, make sure to bring your school ID. When I eventually go back to Edinburgh, I’m definitely making an effort to go back here!

Seamus’ Pub: This irish pub was just around the corner from my flat, and it is just so cozy and nice. They have live traditional music every night, so if you’re looking for traditional Irish/Scottish

music, this is definitely a good spot to check out. Also, this pub, like many in Edinburgh is dog-friendly, evident by the many adorable pups I saw while having a pint.

The Blue Blazer: This is just your classic, cozy pub. The Blue blazer is just on the edge of the city center, with cozy sofa chairs, a roaring fire, and a fantastic mulled cider. I spent well over an hour in here with one of my friends, just chatting away. We had such a nice time!

Upland’s Roast: This very well might be the best hot chocolate I have ever had. Uplands’ Roast is a small business/food truck located in the Meadows, really close to the University of Edinburgh campus. This hot chocolate is legit. It has Belgium chocolate, a mountain of mini marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings, and a freshly roasted marshmallow to top it off. The hot chocolate itself is a bit more on the bitter side, so the marshmallows aren’t too overpoweringly sweet. Also, I think its relevant to state that I am a certified hot chocolate expert. To quote my dad (after I immediately rushed to text my family about this life changing hot chocolate), “Maggie, you are not just certified, you are the one in charge of certification.”

Grassmarket Farmer’s Market: Every Saturday, the Grassmarket is covered in local vendors selling art, food, jewelry and other handcrafted goods. There are so many unique and special things for sale here, I really recommend getting a lot of your souvenirs here if you want something more unique and special.