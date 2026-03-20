My Current Self-Care Routine & Favorites

My roommates often commend me on my self-care—a post-shower routine that has been tailored to the gods (and always occurs alongside a tv show, whether it be “Bridgerton,” “Love is Blind,” or “The Rookie”).
Disclaimer: I buy all if not most of this from TJ Maxx or Marshalls; save your money!
Credentials:
Oily, acne-prone, dry (in the winter) skin
Eczema, overall dry skin
Struggled with split ends recently. Have never dyed my hair, is overall thick and healthy.
The Routine:
AM/PM Skincare:
Step 1: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow BHA+PHA Pore-Tight Toner:
Purpose: hydration and refining pores.
Rating & Price: GR site, 4.8/5 stars, $36
Application: pour a little into hands, dab over the face, pat in.
Step 2: Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum:
Purpose: calming redness and sensitivity (I think it moisturizes me, too)
Rating & Price: GR site, 4/5 stars, $45
Application: same as toner
Step 3: Good Molecules Mandelic Acid Serum (four days per week):
Purpose: gentle exfoliation via Mandelic Acid, AHA
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.6/5 stars, $10
Application: same as previous two
Step 4: Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel
Purpose: acne and acne marks
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.4/5 stars, $72
Application: put a little dab on acne spots, rub in with finger
Step 5: Moisturizer
AM: Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 35
Purpose: moisturize and sun protection
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.2/5 stars, $18.99
Application: rub between fingertips, tap on cheeks and forehead, rub in
PM: Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer
Purpose: “aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract to deeply hydrate and restore essential nutrients”
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.7/5 stars, $16
Application: same as Cetaphil moisturizer
Body Care
Hempz Coconut & Watermelon Lotion (scent discontinued?)
This stuff smells fabulous and keeps my eczema at bay. 100% recommend.
Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub
Purpose: exfoliation, I use this before I shave my legs
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.3/5 stars, $9.99
Haircare
In the Shower
Fenty Beauty The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo & Conditioner
Purpose: good for frizzy, dry, damaged hair
Rating & Price: Sephora, 4.2/5 stars, ~$12/ea. at TJX
Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Purpose: strengthen, smooth, soften (helps my split ends!)
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.6/5 stars, $19.00
After the Shower
Eva NYC On Point Split End Mender
Purpose: seal split ends, reduce breakage, nourishing
Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.5/5 stars, $16.00
Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Spray + Detangler
Purpose: detangle, moisturize, soften, shine
Rating & Price: Target, 4/5 stars, $8.39
References
“Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum.” Glow Recipe, www.glowrecipe.com/products/avocado-ceramide-recovery-serum?_pos=2&_sid=120554547&_ss=r. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/slam-dunk-hydrating-moisturizer-pimprod2035460?sku=2600868. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/daily-oil-free-facial-moisturizer-spf-35-pimprod2028657?sku=2586964. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Eva NYC On Point Split End Mender.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/on-point-split-end-mender-pimprod2049369?sku=2634703. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/therapy-session-deep-conditioning-hair-mask-pimprod2049372?sku=2634715. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo.” Sephora, www.sephora.com/product/fenty-beauty-rihanna-the-rich-one-moisture-repair-shampoo-P513301. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Good Molecules Mandelic Acid Serum.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/mandelic-acid-serum-pimprod2046095?sku=2625933. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/eradikate-acne-mark-fading-gel-pimprod2029976?sku=2593460. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Spray + Detangler.” Target, www.target.com/p/kristin-ess-weightless-shine-leave-in-conditioner-spray-for-dry-damaged-hair-8-45-fl-oz/-/A-51397343#lnk=sametab. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/vanilla-shea-sugar-body-scrub-pimprod2037382?sku=2607525. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.
“Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner.” Glow Recipe, www.glowrecipe.com/collections/all/products/watermelon-glow-pha-bha-pore-tight-toner. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.