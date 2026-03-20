My Current Self-Care Routine & Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My roommates often commend me on my self-care—a post-shower routine that has been tailored to the gods (and always occurs alongside a tv show, whether it be “Bridgerton,” “Love is Blind,” or “The Rookie”).

Disclaimer: I buy all if not most of this from TJ Maxx or Marshalls; save your money!

Credentials:

Oily, acne-prone, dry (in the winter) skin

Eczema, overall dry skin

Struggled with split ends recently. Have never dyed my hair, is overall thick and healthy.

The Routine:

AM/PM Skincare:

Step 1: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow BHA+PHA Pore-Tight Toner:

Purpose: hydration and refining pores.

Rating & Price: GR site, 4.8/5 stars, $36

Application: pour a little into hands, dab over the face, pat in.

Step 2: Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum:

Purpose: calming redness and sensitivity (I think it moisturizes me, too)

Rating & Price: GR site, 4/5 stars, $45

Application: same as toner

Step 3: Good Molecules Mandelic Acid Serum (four days per week):

Purpose: gentle exfoliation via Mandelic Acid, AHA

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.6/5 stars, $10

Application: same as previous two

Step 4: Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel

Purpose: acne and acne marks

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.4/5 stars, $72

Application: put a little dab on acne spots, rub in with finger

Step 5: Moisturizer

AM: Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 35

Purpose: moisturize and sun protection

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.2/5 stars, $18.99

Application: rub between fingertips, tap on cheeks and forehead, rub in

PM: Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer

Purpose: “aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract to deeply hydrate and restore essential nutrients”

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.7/5 stars, $16

Application: same as Cetaphil moisturizer

Body Care

Hempz Coconut & Watermelon Lotion (scent discontinued?)

This stuff smells fabulous and keeps my eczema at bay. 100% recommend.

Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub

Purpose: exfoliation, I use this before I shave my legs

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.3/5 stars, $9.99

Haircare

In the Shower

Fenty Beauty The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo & Conditioner

Purpose: good for frizzy, dry, damaged hair

Rating & Price: Sephora, 4.2/5 stars, ~$12/ea. at TJX

Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Purpose: strengthen, smooth, soften (helps my split ends!)

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.6/5 stars, $19.00

After the Shower

Eva NYC On Point Split End Mender

Purpose: seal split ends, reduce breakage, nourishing

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.5/5 stars, $16.00

Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Spray + Detangler

Purpose: detangle, moisturize, soften, shine

Rating & Price: Target, 4/5 stars, $8.39

References

“Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum.” Glow Recipe, www.glowrecipe.com/products/avocado-ceramide-recovery-serum?_pos=2&_sid=120554547&_ss=r. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/slam-dunk-hydrating-moisturizer-pimprod2035460?sku=2600868. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/daily-oil-free-facial-moisturizer-spf-35-pimprod2028657?sku=2586964. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Eva NYC On Point Split End Mender.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/on-point-split-end-mender-pimprod2049369?sku=2634703. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/therapy-session-deep-conditioning-hair-mask-pimprod2049372?sku=2634715. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo.” Sephora, www.sephora.com/product/fenty-beauty-rihanna-the-rich-one-moisture-repair-shampoo-P513301. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Good Molecules Mandelic Acid Serum.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/mandelic-acid-serum-pimprod2046095?sku=2625933. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/eradikate-acne-mark-fading-gel-pimprod2029976?sku=2593460. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Spray + Detangler.” Target, www.target.com/p/kristin-ess-weightless-shine-leave-in-conditioner-spray-for-dry-damaged-hair-8-45-fl-oz/-/A-51397343#lnk=sametab. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/vanilla-shea-sugar-body-scrub-pimprod2037382?sku=2607525. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.

“Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner.” Glow Recipe, www.glowrecipe.com/collections/all/products/watermelon-glow-pha-bha-pore-tight-toner. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.