Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
young person drying face with towel
young person drying face with towel
Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels
Scranton | Wellness

My Current Self-Care Routine & Favorites

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Adelle Confer Student Contributor, University of Scranton
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My roommates often commend me on my self-care—a post-shower routine that has been tailored to the gods (and always occurs alongside a tv show, whether it be “Bridgerton,” “Love is Blind,” or “The Rookie”). 

Disclaimer: I buy all if not most of this from TJ Maxx or Marshalls; save your money!  

Credentials: 

Oily, acne-prone, dry (in the winter) skin 

Eczema, overall dry skin 

Struggled with split ends recently. Have never dyed my hair, is overall thick and healthy. 

The Routine: 

AM/PM Skincare: 

Step 1: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow BHA+PHA Pore-Tight Toner:  

Purpose: hydration and refining pores.  

Rating & Price: GR site, 4.8/5 stars, $36 

Application: pour a little into hands, dab over the face, pat in.  

Step 2: Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum:  

Purpose: calming redness and sensitivity (I think it moisturizes me, too) 

Rating & Price: GR site, 4/5 stars, $45 

Application: same as toner 

Step 3: Good Molecules Mandelic Acid Serum (four days per week): 

Purpose: gentle exfoliation via Mandelic Acid, AHA 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.6/5 stars, $10 

Application: same as previous two 

Step 4: Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel 

Purpose: acne and acne marks 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.4/5 stars, $72 

Application: put a little dab on acne spots, rub in with finger 

Step 5: Moisturizer 

AM: Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 35 

Purpose: moisturize and sun protection 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.2/5 stars, $18.99 

Application: rub between fingertips, tap on cheeks and forehead, rub in 

PM: Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer 

Purpose: “aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract to deeply hydrate and restore essential nutrients” 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.7/5 stars, $16 

Application: same as Cetaphil moisturizer 

Body Care 

Hempz Coconut & Watermelon Lotion (scent discontinued?) 

This stuff smells fabulous and keeps my eczema at bay. 100% recommend.  

Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub 

Purpose: exfoliation, I use this before I shave my legs 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.3/5 stars, $9.99 

Haircare 

In the Shower 

Fenty Beauty The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo & Conditioner 

Purpose: good for frizzy, dry, damaged hair 

Rating & Price: Sephora, 4.2/5 stars, ~$12/ea. at TJX 

Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask 

Purpose: strengthen, smooth, soften (helps my split ends!) 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.6/5 stars, $19.00 

After the Shower 

Eva NYC On Point Split End Mender 

Purpose: seal split ends, reduce breakage, nourishing 

Rating & Price: Ulta, 4.5/5 stars, $16.00 

Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Spray + Detangler 

Purpose: detangle, moisturize, soften, shine 

Rating & Price: Target, 4/5 stars, $8.39 

References 

“Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum.” Glow Recipe, www.glowrecipe.com/products/avocado-ceramide-recovery-serum?_pos=2&_sid=120554547&_ss=r. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/slam-dunk-hydrating-moisturizer-pimprod2035460?sku=2600868. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/daily-oil-free-facial-moisturizer-spf-35-pimprod2028657?sku=2586964. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Eva NYC On Point Split End Mender.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/on-point-split-end-mender-pimprod2049369?sku=2634703. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/therapy-session-deep-conditioning-hair-mask-pimprod2049372?sku=2634715. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo.” Sephora, www.sephora.com/product/fenty-beauty-rihanna-the-rich-one-moisture-repair-shampoo-P513301. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Good Molecules Mandelic Acid Serum.” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/mandelic-acid-serum-pimprod2046095?sku=2625933. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/eradikate-acne-mark-fading-gel-pimprod2029976?sku=2593460. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Spray + Detangler.” Target, www.target.com/p/kristin-ess-weightless-shine-leave-in-conditioner-spray-for-dry-damaged-hair-8-45-fl-oz/-/A-51397343#lnk=sametab. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub .” Ulta Beauty, www.ulta.com/p/vanilla-shea-sugar-body-scrub-pimprod2037382?sku=2607525. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

“Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner.” Glow Recipe, www.glowrecipe.com/collections/all/products/watermelon-glow-pha-bha-pore-tight-toner. Accessed 9 Mar. 2026.  

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Adelle Confer

Scranton '26

I am a senior English & Philosophy double major with a concentration in Women's & Gender Studies at the University of Scranton! I started martial arts when I was 8, earning my black belt in November 2021. I also danced for fourteen years in various styles, such as tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, acro, ballet, musical theater, and a bit of pointe. I love to read, write, lift weights, shop, sing, and cook. I am originally from Troy, PA, but I have a lot of family around Scranton!