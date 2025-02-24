The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of my favorite pastimes are discovering new songs and creating playlists. I love listening to music to energize myself in the morning or to stay focused when studying. Here are four of my recent favorite releases:

“Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” by Role Model

I first heard a snippet of this song on TikTok. I Immediately liked the upbeat and catchy nature of the song. “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” is one of those songs that sticks in your head for days after you hear it. Besides being catchy, the song also includes themes of self-awareness and the human tendency to mask emotions with distractions.

“Arm’s Length” by Sam Fender

I was first introduced to Sam Fender through his collaboration with Noah Kahan. “Homesick” was already one of my favorite songs on the “Stick Season” album and Fender’s addition only made me appreciate the song more. He released the song “Arm’s Length” ahead of his upcoming album “People Watching.” Fender’s music is often reflective, and “Arm’s Length” stays true to that.

“Your House” by Inhaler

Inhaler is an Irish rock band. Their album “Open Wide” was released in February and includes 13 songs. One of my favorite songs from the album is “Your House.” There is a feeling of melancholy present in the song that is not just represented by the lyrics but also the tone and vocals. The song also includes vocals from a choir, which increases the song’s emotional impact.

“Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” by Sabrina Carpenter

Shortly after winning the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album GRAMMY awards, Sabrina Carpenter released the extended version of her album “Short n’ Sweet.” The deluxe edition has five additional tracks, including a collaboration with Dolly Parton. One song that stood out to me was “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” which reminded me of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from Grease. Both songs convey a sense of longing through lyrics as well as similar tempos.

Recently, it seems that artists have been putting out music at a faster pace, often dropping extended albums that offer fans more to listen to. I am looking forward to discovering new songs from artists who will share their music this year.