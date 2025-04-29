: Must-Reads: From a Series of Books I’ve Been Forced to Read for my Education

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, you’re forced to read a lot of books. These are my top eight so far, along with a little synopsis and/or why I liked each piece.

A Room of One’s Own, Virginia Woolf: This book fueled my feminism. Her central claim—a woman must have moneyand an empty room void of distraction to write—packs a punch, as the novel focuses on the historical oppression of women in academics and writing.

Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown: I learned a lot about myself and others by reading this book. It takes you on a journey through different emotions: what they are, how they function. This was truly an enlightening read.

Bluets, Maggie Nelson: This autotheoretical piece challenged my conception of literature and censorship. It’s truly a beautiful, cathartic piece. Nelson plays a lot with language and how we use language, especially pertaining to the color blue. I took a lot of inspiration from the form and content of Nelson’s work.

Down These Mean Streets: A Memoir, Piri Thomas: This memoir follows Thomas through childhood to gangs, jail, and self-betterment. It is such a powerful read.

Infinite Country, Patricia Engel: This is another very moving and impactful novel. It follows a family as they fight borders, deportation, history, laws, and social conventions. If you can only read one thing from this list, let it be this novel.

“Straight White Men,” Young Jean Lee: My idol, YJL. This play follows a family of men as they make their way through Christmas and fight with tradition. Jean Lee’s work challenges the barriers of social constructs and privilege, and as you read, you can picture these men, pick them out in your own life. You find so many metaphors in her work, it’s insane.

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde: Some works of literature are timeless, and this is one of those. Wilde is so wonderfully witty. I am not going to provide any plot information for this book because I don’t want to spoil it.

The Winslow Boy, Terence Rattigan: A captivating nonfiction narrative sprinkled with strife and romance, The Winslow Boy follows a naval cadet wrongly accused of stealing a postal order and the big-shot lawyer that takes his case. As I wrote in my Goodreads review: “I adore the fact that this does not conclude in a marriage.”