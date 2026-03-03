Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman with earbuds in smiling
Photo by Marcelo Chagas from Pexels
Music: What Am I Listening To?

Aja Alvarez Student Contributor, University of Scranton
We all listen to music. Whether we consider our tastes mainstream, underground, niche, grunge, whatever you listen to ultimately reflects your character and state of mind. People tend to complain that, once a song goes viral on TikTok, it’s ruined. I believe that music is meant to be shared, and the more you gatekeep your songs, the less joy it brings in sharing something special to you. Humans function as packs, which is why we desire to have connection. We feel unsafe without people by our side, no matter how independent we may choose to call ourselves.

Therefore, I think it’s a beautiful gesture when someone offers someone else their airpod, or gets me listening to one of their favorite artists. It’s like cracking open a part of your soul to another curious mind and revealing something so personal that it bonds you even more, despite the simplicity of showing someone a song you like.

So, what am I listening to? My current favorite song is Save A Prayer by Duran Duran. It makes me feel like the diva that I am, and every time I put it on, I feel like a main character in a sexy rom-com. I am untouchable. Therefore, not only is music a shareable entity, but it’s a monument within our ears and our beings. It changes our mood. It makes us who we are. Without my music, I don’t think I’d be half the person of who I am now because it has shown me what I like, influenced my style even. So, I encourage everyone to listen to music and pour their hearts into whatever they’re into. No one has to be like another person, especially in music.

Aja Alvarez

Scranton '28

Hi! My name is Aja, and I’m currently a sophomore at the U. I’m an occupational therapy major, and I plan on going the doctorate route. My hobbies include thrifting, lifting weights, hanging out with friends, and lounging.
I joined Her Campus because I’m incredibly passionate about personal journalism, and I would love if people felt comfortable cracking into my experiences as a young adult so far. Everyone needs support, ideas, and inspiration from others every once in a while, so to know that I may be of any help is truly an honor.
Creativity is such a vital trait to have as a writer, which is why becoming vulnerable with the audience is pivotal since, at least for me, my creative outlet comes from a deep place in my heart. I would call myself an empath because I truly feel my and others’ emotions to my core, which may make me emotional, but I would rather be self-aware than numb to the world around me.
Overall, life is a gift and depth is a virtue. To have these things in the palm of our hands is a waste not to use in the world, but also to stop caring so much about what others think is a blessing in disguise.