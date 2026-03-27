‘Love Story’ brings JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette’s Story to the Screen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new FX hit show Love Story, centered around the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, has garnered massive attention. I was hesitant to start watching after seeing behind-the-scenes photos posted months ago, along with TikTok videos criticizing the wardrobe choices. Additionally, members of the Kennedy family had spoken about the dramatized nature of the series. Despite my hesitation, a clip posted online ultimately drew me into the show. I’m not sure if it was the enduring allure of the Kennedy family or even my low expectations going in, but the show quickly reeled me in.

The show explores the couple’s emerging romance, alongside the public and familial influences that shaped their relationship. It also highlights the pair’s individual careers, with Bessette-Kennedy at Calvin Klein and JFK Jr. at his magazine, George. Not only was it interesting to watch the day-to-day lives of such prominent people in American culture, but also to see a depiction, albeit likely fictionalized, of a major fashion label in the 1990s.

The soundtrack is also a standout. Songs include “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer, “Blue Light” by Mazzy Star, and “Name” by Goo Goo Dolls. The music complements the time period, helping to immerse viewers in the 1990s.

One of the most defining features of the show is the fashion. Bessette-Kennedy was known for her sophisticated minimalist style. While some critics argue that the series doesn’t entirely capture her style, many of the pieces she wears in the show are still reminiscent of the look she was known for. The show’s influence isn’t just limited to Bessette-Kennedy’s style, seeing a resurgence, countless TikToks of men copying JFK Jr.’s signature backwards cap have also been posted. On March 8, dozens of people even flocked to Washington Square Park for a JFK Jr. Look-alike contest. Clearly, there is a significant amount of public intrigue surrounding the couple and their lasting influence on fashion and American culture.