My Favorite Fall Films 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

As the air starts to feel crisp and the trees begin to display their autumnal hues, I am reminded of my most cherished fall films. While not all of them are set entirely during the season, each one captures something unmistakably autumnal, whether it be through the setting or the mood.

Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society is one of my all-time favorite movies, and it perfectly captures the essence of the fall season with its autumnal New England setting. Robin Williams plays an untraditional and deeply moving English teacher, John Keating. Keating’s group of students are the focus of the film, and they are undeniably transformed by his teaching methods and genuine care. Breaking from the traditional rigid methods of boarding school, Keating encourages his students to think independently and embody the spirit of carpe diem, to seize the day.

Clue

Clue is a murder mystery-style film that was inspired by the classic board game. The plot revolves around six strangers who are invited to a mysterious dinner party, where they soon discover they are being blackmailed by the host. The host is suddenly murdered, sending the guests into a chaotic frenzy as they work to uncover the identity of the murderer. While Clue isn’t a traditional fall film, the quirky humor and murder mystery plot complement the Halloween season.

Practical Magic

Practical Magic is one of my favorite Halloween movies. The film is set against the backdrop of autumn in New England. The protagonists of Practical Magic are sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. The bond between the sisters drives the film as they try to overcome a generations-old witch’s curse. Stevie Nicks also appears on the soundtrack with “If You Ever Did Believe” and “Crystal”.

Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting is an incredibly introspective film. The city of Boston is vital in creating the distinct feel of the film, and the autumnal scenes showcase the city’s charm. In many ways, the city becomes a character in its own right, symbolizing Will Hunting’s internal conflict between remaining in the familiarity of his hometown or venturing into the unknown to pursue his potential.

Little Women

Little Women follows the four March sisters as they come of age during the 19th century. The sisters are all unique in their personalities and interests, leading them to pursue different aspirations. Despite their differences, they remain connected through their enduring love for one another. The film features beautiful autumnal landscapes and a warm, nostalgic atmosphere.

Stuck in Love

Stuck in Love follows the interactions and evolving relationships within the Borgens family, a group of writers who are each struggling with love and loss. As the family faces unfamiliar new dynamics, they navigate how to redefine their relationships. The film concludes on Thanksgiving Day, a holiday that brings the family back together and demonstrates their efforts toward reconciliation and embracing new beginnings.

I hope these recommendations offer a bit of inspiration the next time you are in search of a movie to watch!