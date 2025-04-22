The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 9, New Zealand singer Lorde shared a snippet of her upcoming song “What Was That.” While the snippet only included a few lines from the release, the song references being seventeen and giving everything, potentially a nod to the age Lorde was when she first stepped into the spotlight. As we wait for the release of the full song, here are some of my favorite Lorde tracks that I’ll be listening to in the meantime:

“Supercut”

“Supercut” leans into the human tendency to remember the best moments of past experiences. The song explores how people often revisit those memories as idealized versions, shaped not only by their current emotions but also by a deep longing for the past. The song’s tempo adds an interesting layer to its meaning. It is upbeat and fast, while the lyrics discuss the sadness associated with the loss of a relationship. The contrast between the lively tempo and the pensive theme highlights the tension between moving forward while still being hurt by memories of what’s been lost.

“Liability (Reprise)”

“Liability (Reprise)” serves as a continuation of Lorde’s earlier song “Liability.” While “Liability” conveys the raw pain of social judgment with lyrics such as “They say, ‘You’re a little much for me,’” the reprise shifts inward. The song covers the artist’s gradual inner acceptance of herself. Lorde revisits the idea of being “too much,” but instead of internalizing the criticism, she pushes back.

“Ribs”

“Ribs” encapsulates the uncertainty and bittersweet feeling that comes with growing up. The song is a perfect coming-of-age reflection that explores the nostalgia of transitioning into adulthood. “Ribs” is one of Lorde’s most beloved songs, and its popularity reflects how deeply it resonates with fans.

“The Love Club”

“The Love Club” is about being surrounded by people who offer a false sense of belonging. The song discusses a social group that seems appealing initially but ends up being unfulfilling. Lorde reflects on the disenchantment that can grow from seeking external acceptance.

Lorde uses vivid imagery to explore themes of identity and emerging adulthood. With new music on the horizon, I’m excited to find out what direction she takes next.