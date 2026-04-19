Let’s talk about college burnout  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Practical at 10am, class at 1, another class at 3, then 2 clubs. That is just one day in a life of a college student as they stretch themselves thin to complete multiple tasks.

As the semester is ending, especially as a soon to be graduating student it can be really stressful. As someone who is going into aa graduate program, we feel the pressure to be academically sound, and we tend to burn ourselves out. While each students’ college careers look different, we can all agree on one thing, college can be hard.

Here are some tips I have to handle the college burnout

Take time for yourself, this is really important the more you pile on things the more you forget to take care of yourself. This can be by watching a movie, doing a skincare routine or even just taking a chill night and go to bed early!

Have a support system. This is important to have friends and or family for you to rant too. This will allow you to get out that frustrated buildup of stress. It is also Important to just hang out with the ones you love and take time to enjoy the moment.

Lastly manage your time. While it can feel like things are piling up it’s best to set out times to complete your work and stick to it. This will make you feel better by being able to cross things off your list.

I know that these tips aren’t always useful, but it will be different for everyone. College is one’s own experience and whether your feeling burned-out or tired every feeling you have is valid.