Lady Justice Is Blind, But We Do Not Have To Be: What the Epstein Files Reveal About Accountability and Justice In The United States  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trigger warning: this article discusses topics including murder, sexual assault, rape, trafficking, and cannibalism.

I remember the shock I felt way back in 2019, when Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were announced publicly; sex trafficking of minors, the systematic grooming of underage girls, and an international web of sexual exploitation involving powerful elites.

Of course, none of it was truly a shock to the world, because Epstein’s legal history was filled with repeated civil and criminal actions for decades before 2019. In 2008, he faced multiple civil lawsuits from numerous women alleging sexual assault and abuse, including at least three separate $50 million civil suits filed in early 2008 by women who said he had recruited them for sex while they were still minors, and several additional out-of-court settlements with alleged victims over the years. In 2026, his estate agreed to pay up to $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit by victims who were trafficked and abused between 1995 and 2019, while other settlements dating back multiple years provided restitution funds totaling well over $100 million. One might have thought that so many cases would have put him in prison, but it did not; Epstein’s first arrest only led to 13 months at a Palm Beach County stockade jail facility, where he was granted work release privileges for much of his sentence, and then was released back into the world to continue to recruit, groom, and sexually exploit underage girls while expanding his trafficking network. These failures of our legal system allowed him to continue to commit these crimes on a larger scale, not simply at his own hands, but by trafficking women and children for his group of equally perverted friends and business associates. In 2019, he was arrested again, as The FBI and DOJ discovered evidence that Epstein and his associates recruited, groomed, and transported girls for sexual exploitation over many years, with victims as young as 14 recruited under the guise of “massages” and then abused. When he committed suicide in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on these federal sex-trafficking charges, not all hope for prosecutors was lost, as Epstein kept files that revealed his associates, and moreover, investigators were able to seize messages with these powerful people. As someone all too accustomed to watching women lose sexual assault cases, it gave me hope. And then, four years passed.

It took an act of Congress, the Epstein Files Transparency Act for these files to be released, despite initial claims that certain records were “lost” or “did not exist,” and public statements from officials suggesting there was no additional list to release, before the full scope of the files were finally formally disclosed this February. When finally released, the files included millions of pages of documents, emails, flight logs, photos, and videos, instructing or joking about procuring women and “sex games,” which victims’ attorneys say reflect Epstein’s exploitation and coercion. To be specific, there was a grand total of 6 million files collected. 3.5 million of them were released along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images (United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner, 2026).

Notably, within these files released to the public, forty-three victims-survivors’ names were left unredacted despite the promise from Congress that these women would be protected. Instead, the predators who abused, trafficked, and coerced these women were the ones protected by the Justice Department, it was their names were redacted and their faces that were blurred. A list detailing the names of these perverted individuals was not released to the public until several weeks after the documents were publicly available to be read.

On February 16th, 2026, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated in its press release on the issue that the disclosures of the victims’ names risked undermining justice for what it called “grave crimes under international human rights law.” The statement warned that flawed transparency efforts “undermine accountability for grave crimes and retraumatize victims-survivors.” It emphasized that the handling of the disclosures must center survivors, noting that failures in redaction and selective transparency can cause “further harm” while shielding those in power. Moreover, they stated that because the “disturbing and credible evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation of women and girls,” the men in the files were guilty of “sexual slavery, reproductive violence, enforced disappearance, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and femicide. Their stance was sure, “So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities … that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity” (Bradford, 2026).

Despite the world’s denouncement of Epstein and associates’ crimes it would take almost another week for a list of those named in the files to be released. Even without the reductions, the world, at least for me and many of my friends, briefly stopped. The files contained unspeakable horrors, and all of it, participated in by major moguls across every industry; politics, business, entertainment, and sports were covered up by the government. Yet, as of now, no one aside from the already convicted Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged for these crimes, as of the time of my writing, despite ample evidence. These perverted criminals who have power have not been held accountable, and as the days pass, I believe that they will not be.

As a woman, I am angry. As a future lawyer, I am heartbroken, as I am watching the already crumbling justice system topple before my eyes.

Basic human decency and treatment, something sorely lacking in the United States at the moment, has been set aside, not on a local level but on a massive national scale, and we are witnessing what I argue is one of the greatest perversions of justice by the powerful men in power. Having studied the law at an undergraduate level as well as seeing how it impacts people, particularly women, left me with little assurance on its fairness or consistent protection of survivors, particularly in its handling of assault, rape, and sexual crimes against women. This still came as a shock. Statistically, however, it makes sense:

Every 68 seconds, an American woman is sexually assaulted.

1 in 6 American women has been the victim of rape or attempted rape in her lifetime.

About 1 in 3 women experience physical violence by an intimate partner.

On average, more than 3 women are killed by an intimate partner every day in the U.S.

Only about 25–31% of sexual assaults are reported to police, and only about 28 out of 1,000 result in a felony conviction (Statistics: The Criminal Justice System, 2025).

Of course, because of these facts, and my own experience, I was fully aware that our very flawed justice system protects men. It’s nothing we didn’t already know; it’s just a fact that has become more and more clear as time has passed.

But the truth is that men protect men in a system of patriarchy, and the numbers don’t lie. Some more facts for you:

About 72–75% of members of Congress are male (The changing face of Congress in 8 charts, 2023), and approximately 60% of lawyers in the U.S. are male (Biographical Directory of Article III Federal Judges, 1789-present).

(Profile of the Legal Profession, 2024).

70% of federal judges are male.

These numbers do not exist in isolation with our justice system. The people who write, argue, and interpret the law are male, and as much as I may want to be inclined that people, deep down are good, my own understanding of the world goes not allow me to believe this to be a coincidence, or that these men will protect us. We live in a system where power protects itself, and where, time and time again, women’s bodies become collateral damage in the preservation of that power.

Systems built by men often protect men. It’s why many women in this country lack basic medical autonomy, including access to abortion care after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reversed federal protection for abortion (Supreme Court of the United States, 2021). It’s why now women may feel their rights, the right to control their own bodies, vote and even exist is in question. Again, this is not terribly surprising in a country that lacks an amendment that guarantees women equal rights, but that does not make it right.

Federal prosecutors charged Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 with sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors, alleging he “enticed dozens of minor girls to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for hundreds of dollars in cash” (U.S. Attorney’s Office, S.D.N.Y., 2019). The indictment states plainly that Epstein “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained” minor victims. The language is not subtle. It is the language of organized exploitation. These files show the trafficking of children, rape, serial sexual abuse of underage girls, coercion, intimidation, the exchange of minors for money and influence. One heartbreaking example discussed in unsealed civil filings and victim impact materials involves an underage girl who kept a diary documenting what Epstein allegedly did to her, recording the “massages,” the escalating sexual acts, the money exchanged, and her confusion and fear. Survivors have described being trafficked between properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They described being told powerful men were “important” and that they should feel “lucky.”

The New York Post’s initial reporting on the released files illustrated how far Epstein’s abuses went, describing previously unseen material in which Epstein corresponded with a Paris-based legal intern in 2011 and persuaded her to draft a mock contract that outlined disturbing terms. According to the article, the contract described the intern as an “apprentice” who would provide “full-body massages,” “sexual games,” and a series of “favors” including finding Epstein “beautiful women” among her acquaintances with Epstein explicitly specifying “their appearance, age and ethnical origins are subject to oral discussion.” The article also quoted Epstein’s communications referencing travel, even discussing taking his “apprentice” to the United Nations building for “an excursion and a live conference during which the Favors can be provided to the Beneficiary,” suggesting how deeply Epstein inserted his exploitation into his social exchanges. His own words, as reported, underscore the grotesque normalization of abuse even in mundane exchanges. (Bradford, 2026)

The voices in the official court record as well as the files are equally as devastating. At the 2022 sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell, survivor Sarah Ransome wrote: “Like Hotel California, you could check into the Epstein-Maxwell dungeon of sexual hell, but you could never leave.” She told the court that Maxwell “by her own hand forced me into Epstein’s room to be raped,” and described one visit to Epstein’s private island where “the sexual demands, degradation and humiliation became so horrific that I attempted to escape by jumping off a cliff into shark-infested waters.” (United States v. Maxwell, Victim Impact Statements, S.D.N.Y., 2022). Another survivor, Elizabeth Stein, stated plainly: “I was assaulted, raped and trafficked countless times in New York and Florida during a three-year period,” and disclosed, “At one point I became pregnant (by whom I am unsure) and aborted the baby.” In her statement, Annie Farmer told the court, “For a long time I wanted to erase from my mind the crimes that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein committed against me … something would bring to mind this experience and my body would respond with an upset stomach and physical shakiness,” adding that one of the most painful lasting harms was “a loss of trust in myself, my perceptions, and my instincts.” (S.D.N.Y. Sentencing Submissions, 2022).

Unsealed deposition excerpts in related civil litigation echo the same pattern of grooming and coercion. In sworn filings, Virginia Giuffre stated she was “required to have sexual intercourse” with powerful men at Epstein’s direction and described being trafficked between his residences in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands (Giuffre v. Maxwell, S.D.N.Y., 2025). Federal prosecutors in the indictment against Jeffrey Epstein charged that he “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained” minors and “enticed dozens of minor girls to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for hundreds of dollars in cash” (United States v. Epstein, Indictment, S.D.N.Y., 2019).

Materials released through congressional and oversight disclosures further include victim interviews from the original Palm Beach investigation in which minors described being paid cash for “massages” that escalated into sexual acts, documenting a “playbook to groom and sexually abuse underage girls. There have also been murder allegations connected to individuals in Epstein’s circle to cover the trafficking, though no court has established homicide charges tied directly to the trafficking counts, nor has anyone been charged on cannibalism despite claims that people may have eaten babies.

And we now all know those who committed these horrid atrocities against other human beings, we know these men and women, but mostly these men, with significant amounts of power allegedly including present and past presidents. From a purely objective standpoint all of the men listed in these files should be in jail because we have clear evidence, whole files available to the DOJ to convict them?

It’s important to note: being named in the files does not mean someone has been charged with a crime. The Justice Department cautioned that not all documents have been fully vetted and that the files can contain unverified submissions. WE presume innocent until guilty in this country, except when those who are guilty get off. While some names are listed in passing, and therefore should not be charged, there are those who sent and received emails asking to be invited to the island or even detailing the clearly committed atrocities against those who Epstein trafficked. (Lybrand, 2026).

As such there is, for many of these men, definitive proof though not only the scale and pattern of references, emails, flight logs, and social relationships, demonstrate that these are provable, and chargeable crimes. When these high-net-worth men appear next to evidence of exploitation and travel with victims, the appearance of complicity becomes unavoidable to anyone with a logical mind. Of course, Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, who seems far more interested in partying like a college frat pledge at the Olympics than actually pursuing redressment for the victims- argued that “ It’s not a crime to party with Epstein,” but in truth it is, it should be. From a moral standpoint, if you knew that a friend or acquaintance had raped a child would you continue to associate with them? Of course not, and if a person would, I might suggest they take a long look at their life decisions and consider what they value and the type of person they wish to be.

Moreover, from a legal standpoint, knowingly associating with, materially supporting, or willfully ignoring ongoing criminal enterprise, particularly one involving the trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors can rise to the level of conspiracy, aiding and abetting, obstruction of justice, or failure to report. It is important to note that the law does not require a man to commit the assault himself in order to be culpable. As such, partying with Epstein could very well be considered a crime under our Justice system.

Yet it seems the Department of Justice is not terribly interested in justice itself. Attorney General Pam Bondi went on record stating that releasing certain materials could cause “everything to collapse.” I am fine with this predicted “collapse.” Let it bring down men in power who would abuse, assault, and rape children and women, and those who allowed those crimes to be committed. In law there is an expression, Fīat jūstitia ruat caelum meaning “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”

Let the heavens fall, but let us be on the right side of history, so that our daughters, our granddaughters, our great-granddaughters know that we-our generation-fought to correct injustice when we saw it.

Justice, in case Bondi is unaware, is defined as “the process or result of using laws to fairly judge cases, redress wrongs, and punish crimes,” according to Merriam-Webster. She may need a refresher as Bondi, as a woman with a significant amount of power in our justice system, has effectively decided to abandon these women. While I initially felt her hands might be tided due to a need to wait to bring charges, as time has passed her affability to the plight of Epstein’s victims has only become more and more evident, to the point that it could be argued she is obstructing it.

Moreover, in a committee hearing about the Epstein files on February 12th, Pam Bondi turned to discuss the success of the stock market, as though that was relevant to the victims. Democratic Representative Daniel Goldman asked, “Were there any underage girls at that party or at any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein?”

Bondi replied, This is so ridiculous and that they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. This has been the most transparent presidency. He’s the one that asked that those files were released, “The Dow is over 50,000 right now. S&P at almost 7,000, and the NASDAQ smashing records. Americans’ 401Ks and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe (Weedston, 2026).”

On this point, I would agree with the Attorney General, we SHOULD be talking about making Americans safe, but Pam Bondi doesn’t seem to understand what such a concept looks like in practice.

While, of course, we will return to a discussion of Trump in a moment, it is very concerning to me that a lawyer, particularly a female one who would understand the violence of men, to turn her focus to money in a discussion that should be about justice for sexual assault vicitms. Now, many republicans voted for Trump “fix” the economy and voted him into office despite his previous assault cases. Women already feared that if they came forward and that they would not be believed, and when the focus suddenly shifts to politics economics and away from accountability it shows that their fears are well-founded. Justice’s scales tilt towards that which holds the money. It seems that this is all in line with what they voted for-an administration more focused on capital than others’ humanity.

When Bondi was asked to acknowledge and look at the survivors brave enough to attend the hearing, she refused. One survivor, Shaelene Rochard, told reporters “Miss Bondi didn’t even turn around and acknowledge our existence. Like we knew that this was going to be a hard day, but not to acknowledge baseline humanity? There are survivors standing behind you. She was asked multiple times can you just acknowledge them, yet she refused to turn and acknowledge them nor their humanity. “I felt humiliated. Because it just felt like this is the problem we’ve been having for almost 30 years…she doesn’t answer any questions. I’m just stunned.” Moreover, it was found in this hearing that those survivors brave enough to show themselves and be in attendance did not hear from the Department of Justice despite repeated outreach attempts, and claims that the Department of Justice had met with the victims, again demonstrating the lack of the pursuit of justice.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi several days later, survivors told her: “We must be clear: this release does not provide closure. It feels instead like a deliberate attempt to intimidate survivors, punish those who came forward, and reinforce the same culture of secrecy that allowed Epstein’s crimes to continue for decades.”

To her credit, Bondi said, “I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster.” However, sorries do not protect these women. Sorry does not get them justice. Sorry is all too often said when sorry is not meant. Sorry does not protect the 43 survivors whose names were meant to be redacted. It does not undo harm, and such apologies ring hollow when procedural failures expose victims while powerful men remain insulated.

All of this stands in vast contrast to Pam Bondi’s own ad for her run as Attorney General of Florida in 2014, where she stated, “Florida ranks 3rd nationally in calls for help with human trafficking where young women and children are enslaved and abused. I knew we needed all hands on deck. Businesses and hospitals to spot it, our great law enforcement to stop it, and tougher penalties to publish it. We’re taking on Medicaid fraud, pill mills, gangs and more. And I’ll fight to put human trafficking monsters where they belong, behind bars.”

Are any of these men behind bars? No. Because that would lead to a “collapse”?

There is a legal precedent internationally where a large amount of defendants have been tried. In the 2024 case in France, Gisèle Pelicot, 72, learned that her husband, Dominique Pelicot had drugged his wife repeatedly over a decade and orchestrated repeated sexual attacks. The case was the biggest rape trial in France’s history, with Gisèle waiving her right to privacy, guaranteed in France, to hold the trial for the public. As with the Epstein files, the evidence was overwhelming, but instead of being intimidated by the number or perpetrators oc the assault, the French prosecutors filled the gallery with the 51 defendants who worked in varied professions: nurse, a soldier, a journalist, a prison warden and delivery drivers, aged from 26 to 74. All of them were found guilty of criminal charges related to the abuse. 46 were convicted of rape, 2 were convicted of attempted rape, and 2 were convicted of sexual assault. Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging his wife repeatedly over nearly a decade and orchestrating her repeated sexual attacks. Political leaders across Europe, not just France, hailed the trial as a clear victory in the battle against rape culture and victim shaming. On the steps of the courthouse following her victory in December of 2024, she addressed other victims of assault saying, “of the unrecognized victims, whose stories often remain in the shadows….I want you to know that we share the same fight…When I opened the doors to this trial that began on 2 September, I wanted all of society to be a witness to the debates that took place here … I now have confidence in our capacity to find a better future where everyone, women and men alike, can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding.” (Chrisafis, 2026).

One would imagine that the forward steps toward collective accountability and the dismantling of rape culture might be reflected here, but this is America, and we have not followed such precedent, as evident when considering Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent trial this summer. Combs stood trial in May 2025 in the Southern District of New York on multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In July 2025, a federal jury found him not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking but guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He was sentenced to 50 months (4 years and 2 months) in federal prison and fined $500,000, with credit for time already served. Much of the American public, myself included, expected him to be convicted on all counts, given detailed abuse and assault allegations from ex-girlfriends, escorts, and witnesses, including testimony of drug-fueled sex marathons and physical violence, but the jury still acquitted him of the most serious charges. That outcome does not erase testimony. It does not erase the broader cultural reckoning that many believed it was underway. But it does expose how difficult it remains in the United States to secure convictions against wealthy, powerful men, even in the face of extensive allegations and public scrutiny. (Sisak and Neumeister, 2025).

Now, as of this article’s writing on February 27th, no one in the United States aside for Mazwell has been charged with the vast sexual abuse, child abuse, murder, and allegedly cannibalism that took place. Do we—The People of The United States of America—no longer believe women? Do we want to live in a society where sexual assault and rape are okay if the perpetrator has money and fame? Lady Justice is blind, but she is not meant to turn a blind eye. Those in power have chosen to turn a blind eye and refuse to prosecute. Our own president and a former president, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are in the files, and should both be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Returning to the international comparison of how this is being handled, in the United Kingdom, there have been visible consequences beyond resignations but rather at sanctions. The culture of public office in Britain still carries the expectation that scandal, particularly those involving abuses of power, demands resignation. That does not mean the system is perfect, but it does mean that titles, roles, and proximity to power are not immune from public fallout. Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the youngest brother of King Charles III, has long been entangled in the Epstein scandal and will now face charges for misconduct. He had been seen socializing with Jeffrey Epstein as early as 1999. Even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution in Florida, Andrew continued to associate with him. In 2010, he was photographed walking with Epstein in New York’s Central Park, claiming later that the meeting was meant to end their friendship. Instead, it led to his removal as the UK’s Special Trade Envoy. In 2015, Virginia Giuffre publicly alleged that she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Buckingham Palace denied the claims at the time, issuing statements that Andrew “unequivocally” denied any form of sexual contact or wrongdoing. In 2021, Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against him in the United States. Andrew’s legal team argued that a 2009 settlement Giuffre had reached with Epstein granted immunity to third parties, but a federal judge rejected that argument. Facing mounting legal pressure and public outrage, Andrew settled the case out of court in 2022 for a reportedly substantial sum, without admitting liability, but Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his honorary military affiliations and royal patronages, and he stepped back from public royal duties. He no longer uses the style “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity. This was not a criminal conviction, but it was a public institutional severing, an acknowledgment that association alone had become untenable, while imperfect it was a step in the right direction. Then the files were released, showing horrific photos of Andrew kneeling over a woman or girl, who appears to be knocked out. Emails exposed that Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace nd asked for a private room (Taylor, 2026).

On February 19, 2026, his 66th birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by British police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, not for sexual assault or trafficking charges. While not for sexual assault, but rather for allegedly abusing his position when he served as the United Kingdom’s Special Representative. Investigators are examining whether Andrew shared confidential or classified government information with Jeffrey Epstein while in office, an offense that under UK law can carry a potential life sentence. He was held for questioning for several hours and then released under investigation. While he is being indirectly punished, it would seem that this is a way of holding Andrew accountable. King Charles III issued a carefully worded public statement emphasizing concern for victims, stating that the monarchy must remain “focused on service and accountability in a modern constitutional framework.” Prince Edward similarly commented in interviews that “it is really important to remember the victims in all of this,” reinforcing the rhetorical pivot toward survivor centered approach that is missing in the United States. Such scrutiny has not been limited to Andrew. British political leadership has faced intense questioning over past associations with Epstein, and it seems will continue to do so.

On our own shores, President Donald Trump and others have not been held accountable, despite newly resurfaced FBI documents showing that in 2006 he allegedly told a police chief that “everyone” knew about Epstein’s crimes, contradicting his later denials (Longmire, 2026). Similarly to Prince Andrew’s timeline, Trump continued to associate with Epstein after his arrest for solicitation of prostitution involving a minor in 2008, meaning that like Andrew, Trump would have been aware of Epstein’s status as a registered sex offender and the serious nature of the charges against him.

While President Trump has vehemently denied all wrongdoing, claiming he has been “exonerated” which, to date, he has not been formally changed NOR cleared through any adjudicative process, there are deeply concerning allegations, particularly from Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, who stated that the full Epstein files allegedly show Trump assaulting children. Lieu has publicly argued that the complete release of the files is necessary so the American people can see whether the evidence substantiates such claims.

When CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked the President in a White House briefing in the Oval Office on Feb. 3 about the Epstein files, he replied, “You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you.” He then addressed the room: “You know she’s a young woman — I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth.”

Collins later brought Epstein survivor Annie Farmer onto her show, who praised her persistence in pressing the administration about the slow-walked release of documents. Farmer stated, “I know I don’t just speak for myself when I say I really appreciate how persistent you were in questioning this administration about their failure with this release… I don’t think it’s something to smile about”(Moran, 2026). Of course, this is not the first time Trump has made sexist remarks to female journalists; he previously snapped at a Bloomberg News reporter who inquired about the Epstein files by shouting, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” conduct unbecoming of any public official, let alone the President of the United States (Trump told a female reporter to smile. Why women aren’t happy about it, 2026)

However, Trump being on edge is understandable when considering that his name appears over 38,000 times in the Epstein files (Trivedi, 2026). For context that is more times than Jesus in the Bible or Harry’s name in the SEVEN very long books about Harry Potter, the word love across the entire discography of Taylor Swift, the total number of languages spoken on the earth, and apparently the total number of bird pieces on the entire planet earth

Given that massive number, I’d call for the impeachment of President Trump, if I, a member of the outraged and concerned public, could. The president swears an oath to “faithfully execute the Office and preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” If evidence shows a president knowingly concealed information about sex trafficking, abused that power, or obstructed justice, then impeachment is not only appropriate it’s a constitutional obligation, which the framers delineated in case of the abuse of such power. We have historical precedent, Richard Nixon faced impeachment proceedings for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and Bill Clinton was impeached over false statements under oath. The Epstein files are, if not equally as bad; it’s far worse.

When Trump landed in Georgia ahead of his speech on the economy, Fox News aired a segment where a reporter brought up how “the former Prince Andrew was arrested by the police there, related to something with Jeffrey Epstein. Do you think people in this country, at some point, associates of Jeffrey Epstein, will wind up in handcuffs too?” Trump responded, “Well you know, I’m the expert in a way. Because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s very nice. So, I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s a very, very sad thing. To me, when I see that, it’s a very sad thing. And to see what’s going on with his brother, who’s obviously coming to our country very soon—the king—so I think it’s a very sad thing. It’s really interesting because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive. But now they speak. But I’m the one that can talk about it because I was totally exonerated. I did nothing; in fact, the opposite—he was against me. He was fighting me in the election.” This pattern of deflection and feeling sorry for Andew speaks volumes about the president’s feelings, but I will allow his own words to speak for themselves.

Of course, in a viral clip that demonstrates the situation best, comedian Seth Meyers stated, “And let’s not forget the same guy (Trump) who is now claiming he told the House and the Senate to pass the Epstein files also claimed not long ago that those same files were fake.” He then plays a clip of Trump from 7/15/25 in which Trump states, “These files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama.” The clip then switches to a quote of Trump’s from 7/14/25, stating, “For years, it’s Epstein over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to fake writing by Obama, crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the losers and criminals of the Biden administration.”

Meyers continues, stating, “He really should just pick one—either the files are real and need to be passed, or they’re fake and written by your enemies—because I find it pretty hard to believe that that whole group could work together.” He then proceeds to mock the idea of the four working together. Meyers continues to say, “I also feel the need to point out that none of those people were in office when Epstein was arrested and his files were seized. You know who was in office? You were.”

I find those who do not see child trafficking and child rape, or even just human trafficking and repeated rape as an important issue or a dealbreaker a monster, as should the Pro-life movement, and the Republican party both whom claim to champion “Protecting children,” something I’d love to hear them talk about now. How will they now, going forward, protect children from the president they elected to lead this country?

Trump, meanwhile, is keen for Americans to move on, telling reporters last week: “I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else (Tomazin, 2026).

But we must not turn away. We must not move on. We must look and know what has been done, and refuse to turn away.

Because Trump isn’t the whole problem, but rather a small part of the whole.

I want everyone named for perpetuating a crime to be arrested. This is not a party attack, but an attack on the Department of Justice’s complete lack of holding anyone accountable for their crimes; let any man in the files be brought to justice. I hope to see every man on that list charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy, or obstruction of justice where applicable, and that they must pay for the horrific crimes in court.

Of course, to return to my point regarding justice—or rather the lack of accountability those who perpetrated the alleged crimes are being held to.

Some may argue that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s DOJ is waiting for proof, that there is a degree of deniability; yet the proof is there for us all to see. Other countries, like the UK, have similar court systems and have done what the country in possession of the files could not: begin to hold those named and demonstrated to be predators accountable. The files would be entirely unnecessary if we chose to believe women, however. Lately, the men in power, whose character is increasingly in question, choose to say that these women are lying. Why would a child lie? How would her brain cook up such horrors that I, as a 22-year-old woman, struggle to process secondhand? Moreover, I fear that for many of these men, this is far from their first offense. The president, for example, has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, as have other powerful figures. Even if I did not believe the first victim who came forward against Epstein, Trump, Prince Andrew, and others—and I do—more than one woman does not show an attempt at fabrication or as so oft claimed a “money grab” but rather a pattern that can only further prove someone’s claims. If you cannot recognize a problem with multiple victims of sexual abuse, it certainly demonstrates more about our collective willingness to protect power than anything else.

It is a large number of people, and since the victims’ names have been leaked to the press, I think it is only fair to enumerate and discuss some of the other men named. Those men being named of course, are those whose names were not redacted by the DOJ to protect these men, something not afforded to 43 of Epstein and his posse’s survivors.

Obviously, some of these names are simply individuals who were referenced; however, most of the names listed were heavily involved with Epstein. In fact, the Department of Justice notes that names appeared in a variety of contexts- from those who emailed Epstein of Maxwell to those who had no interaction with either but were referenced in documents such as media reports. The lack of clarity surrounding which individuals fit into which contexts has drawn vocal criticism from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who accused the DOJ of “purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email (X, 2026). Khanna, one of the co-sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (Department of Justice Publishes 3.5 Million Responsive Pages in Compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, 2026), wrote on the social platform X, “To have Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, in the same list as Larry Nassar, who went to prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women and child pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files is absurd” Brams, 2026).

Yet, this list is important because it gives us a start, a place to begin investigating, and get justice for those who have been irrevocably harmed by the crimes. The files, and a full transparency surrounding how these people have been named gives us a starting place to bring people to justice:

Acosta, Alexander

Adelson, Miriam

Allen, Woody

Allred, Gloria

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Arthur Edward Rory Guinness

Assange, Julian

Audrey, Strauss

Avakian, Stephanie

Babino, Vincent

Baldwin, Alec

Band, Doug

Bannon, Steve

Barak, Ehud

Barr, William

Becerra, Xavier

Belohlavek, Lanna

Berman, Geoffrey

Biden, Ashley

Biden, Hunter

Biden, Jill

Biden, Joe

Birger, Laura

Bistricer, David

Bistricer, Marc

Black, Leon

Blanche, Todd

Blinken, Antony

Boies, David

Bolton, John

Bondi, Pam

Bongino, Dan

Bono

Book, Lauren

Booker, Cory

Bowdich, David

Boyd, Stephen E.

Bradshaw, Ric

Branson, Richard

Brennan, John

Brockman, John

Brunel, Jean Luc

Buckley, Sean

Bull, Gerald

Bush Jr., George

Bush, George W.

Bush, Jeb

Byrne, Patrick

Calk, Stephen

Capone, Russell

Carlson, Tucker

Carper, Tom

Castro, Fidel

Cheney, Dick

Cher

Chomsky, Noam

Clayton, Jay

Clinton, Bill

Clinton, Chelsea

Clinton, Hillary

Clooney, George

Cobain, Kurt

Cohen, Michael

Colleran, Brian

Collins, Linda

Comey, James

Comey, Maureen

Conway, George

Copperfield, David

Cosby, Bill

Daza, Omar

De Niro, Robert

Dershowitz, Alan

Desantis, Ron

Diana, Princess of Wales

Diller, Barry

Donahue, Phil

Donaleski, Rebekah

Dupont, Kathleen

Economou, George

Egauger, Michael

Eisenberg, John

Elizabeth II

Ellison, Keith

Emmanuel, Rahm

Epstein, Jeffrey

Erben, Germann

Feinberg, Stephen

Ferguson, Sarah

Filip, Mark

Flynn, Michael

Foley, Mark

Fortelni, Marius

Friedland, Edward

Frost, Phillip

Garland, Merrick

Gates, Bill

Gates, Melinda

Geithner, Timothy

Giuliani, Rudy

Goldman, Dan

Graham, Lindsey

Haley, Nikki

Harris, Kamala

Harrish, Joshua

Hatch, Orin

Hawk, Rony

Heiss, Howard

Higgins, Tony

Ho, Stanley

Hoffman, Reid

Holder, Eric

Horowitz, Andreesen

Horowitz, Michael

Hosenball, Mark

Hoyer, Steny

Huckabee, Mike

Huckabee, Sarah

Hutner, Florence

Inge Rokke, Kjell

Iveagh, Clare

Jackson, Michael

Jagger, Mick

Jarecki, Henry

Jay Z

Jayapal, Pramila

Jeffries, Hakeem

Joplin, Janis

Kennedy Jr., Robert F.

Kline, Carl

Kushner, Jared

Lefkowitz, Jay

Lew, Jack

Lofgren, Zoe

Lord Robert May

Mace, Nancy

Margolin, James

Massie, Thomas

May, Theresa

Meadows, Mark

Milikowski, Nathan

Moe, Alison

Mook, William

Mulvaney, Mick

Nadler, Jerry

Netanyahu, Benjamin

Obama, Michelle

Oz, Mehmet

Patel, Kash

Pelosi, Nancy

Phelan, John

Podesta, Tony

Pope John Paul II

Presley, Elvis

Prince Philip

Quayle, Dan

Ratner, Brett

Recarey, Joseph

Reynolds, Tom

Rod-Larsen, Terje

Romney, Mitt

Rosenstein, Rod

Roth, John

Rowan, Marc

Ruemmler, Kathy

Sasse, Ben

Schenberg, Janis

Schumer, Amy

Scott, Tim

Sessions, Jeff

Shappert, Gretchen

Snowden, Edward

Spacey, Kevin

Stabenow, Debbie

Starr, Kenneth

Stordalen, Petter

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Johnson, Hank

Kasich, John

Kerry, John

Krisher, Barry

Kyl, Jon

Lefroy, Jeremy

Lewinsky, Monica

Lonergan, Jessica

Lutnick, Howard

Mandelson, Peter

Markey, Ed

Maxwell, Ghislaine

McCain, John

Menendez, Robert

Milken, Michael

Monaco, Lisa

Moskowitz, Jared

Murdoch, Rupert

Napolitano, Janet

Newsom, Gavin

Ocasio Cortez, Alexandria

Papapetru, Sophia

Paul, Ron

Pence, Mike

Plaskett, Stacey

Pomerantz, Lara

Pope, Susan

Presley, Lisa Marie

Pritzker, JB

Raskin, Jamie

Readler, Chad

Reiter, Michael

Rice, Susan

Rogers, Matthew

Roos, Nicolas

Ross, Diana

Routch, Timothy

Rubenstein, Howard

Ryan, Paul

Scanlon, Mary Gay

Schiff, Adam

Schumer, Chuck

Sekulow, Jay

Shamir, Yitzhak

Shea, Timothy

Soros, Alex

Spitzer, Eliot

Staley, Jes

Stoltenberg, Jens

Straub, Glenn

Summers, Larry

Jones, Alex

Kendall Rowlands, John

Khanna, Ro

Kudlow, Larry

Lady Victoria Hervey

Leo, Leonard

Lieu, Ted

Lorber, Howard

Lynch, Loretta

Mao, Coreen

Markle, Meghan

Maxwell, Robert

McFarland, Nicole

Milano, Alyssa

Mnuchin, Steve

Monroe, Marilyn

Mueller III, Robert s.

Musk, Elon

Nassar, Larry

Obama, Barack

O’Donnell, Rosie

Parker, Daniel

Pecorino, Joseph

Pestana, Diego

Plourde, Lee

Pompeo, Mike

Power, Samantha

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Pritzker, Thomas

Ratcliffe, John

Reagan, Ronald

Reno, Janet

Richardson, Bill

Rohrbach, Andrew

Rosen, Jeffrey

Rossmiller, Alexander

Rove, Karl

Rubio, Marco

Salinger, Pierre

Scarola, John

Schlaff, Martin

Schwarzman, Stephen

Senatore, Adrienne

Shapiro, Ben

Siad, Daniel

Soros, George

Springsteen, Bruce

Starmer, Keir

Stordalen, Gunhild

Streisand, Barbara

Swalwell, Eric

Sweeney Jr., William

Thiel, Peter

Trump, Ivanka

Vance, JD

Warsh, Kevin

Williams, Damian

Wyden, Ron

Zucker, Jeff

Taylor Green, Marjorie

Thomas-Jacobs, Carol

Trump, Melania

Villafana, Marie

Wexner, Abigail

Wolff, Michael

Yung, Mark

Zuckerberg, Mark

Thatcher, Margaret

Trump, Donald

Tucker, Chris

Walker, Richard

Wexner, Les

Woodward, Stanley

Zampolli, Paolo

(Anand, 2026).

As I do believe such context does matter, I want to discuss several important people who appear in the newly un‑redacted Epstein files and why their inclusion has stirred controversy. When members of Congress were finally allowed to see unredacted sections of the documents in early February 2026, they publicly named six previously hidden individuals whose identities had been scrubbed from the public release, including billionaire investor Les Wexner, Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and figures such as Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, and Nicola Caputo, all of whom had been redacted from millions of pages of files before lawmakers forced their disclosure. Wexner, the billionaire founder of Victoria’s Secret, had a decades‑long financial relationship with Epstein, including retaining him as his money manager, and was importantly referenced in the files by the FBI as a potential co‑conspirator.

Other global figures in business and politics include:

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem — Emirati billionaire businessman and former CEO of DP World, a global ports and logistics company.

Howard Lutnick — U.S. Secretary of Commerce as of 2025, overseeing trade and economic policy.

John Phelan — U.S. Secretary of the Navy.

Paolo Zampolli — appointed to the Kennedy Center; businessman with international connections.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services as of 2025, longtime environmental lawyer and political figure.

Kevin Warsh — former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (2006–2011) and involved in economic policy.

Mehmet “Dr. Oz” Oz — physician, television host, and political candidate.

Elon Musk — entrepreneur, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX; had reported correspondence with Epstein.

Steve Bannon — former White House chief strategist and senior advisor.

Alex Acosta — former U.S. Secretary of Labor (2017–2019) and former U.S. Attorney involved in the Epstein plea deal.

Bill Gates — billionaire tech entrepreneur and philanthropist; reportedly associated with Epstein socially and professionally.

Bill Barr — former U.S. Attorney General (2019–2021).

Brett Ratner — film director and producer; named in some files associated with Epstein.

Some figures have publicly addressed what it means to have their names in these documents. For example, Elon Musk acknowledged on social media that his name does appear in the records, but attempted to clarify that his interactions with Epstein occurred after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. However, this raises questions about why he sought access to Epstein’s island and communicated repeatedly over a multi‑year period.

The fallout has not been limited to business and government. Academia has been significantly affected as well, as a wide range of professors and university leaders now find their reputations entangled with Epstein’s once more. Newly released files and journalistic reports show that a number of higher education figures maintained correspondence with or met Epstein. Yale computer scientist David Gelernter exchanged emails with Epstein for years, leading the university to relieve him of teaching duties while its review continues. Other academics such as Nicholas Christakis and Bard College President Leon Botstein appear in the files with extensive email correspondence or documented social interactions (Lee, 2026). At Barnard College, more than 70 faculty members signed an open letter demanding the removal of a trustee whose name in the files raised ethical questions, and Columbia University publicly disciplined two dental school affiliates who helped Epstein’s girlfriend gain admission, removing them from leadership roles and committee positions.

Yet despite the public exposure of these names and the moral outrage it sparked among students, faculty, and advocacy groups, many universities have not fired the professors involved, opting instead for administrative review or removal of public profiles, a decision critics say amounts to complicity if institutions fail to act more decisively (Braun, 2026).

Many men, including FBI Director Patel, might consider this a witch hunt, claiming that socializing or patronizing Epstein wasn’t a crime. But under U.S. federal law, it actually is. Anyone who knowingly participates in, benefits from, or facilitates sex trafficking or the sexual exploitation of minors can be prosecuted under statutes such as 18 U.S.C. § 1591 (sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud, or coercion), 18 U.S.C. § 2422 (coercion and enticement), and 18 U.S.C. § 2423 (transportation of minors). These laws make it a crime to recruit, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, solicit, or patronize a person for commercial sex acts with minors, or to financially benefit from such activity. Convictions carry mandatory minimums of 10 years in prison and can go up to life, depending on the age of the victim and whether force or coercion was involved. Even individuals who aid, abet, or conspire with traffickers, including by patronizing their establishment, are subject to the same penalties.

Yet, these resignations are not enough. All of the people guilty of crimes in these files must be held accountable not only in boardrooms but before the entire world in a court of law. Now, lest you think I’m being partisan, not to worry, I am calling not only for the president to be impeached and for the senior cabinet members listed above to step down from their positions, but for anyone on that list to be prosecuted and, if found guilty, thrown in prison for any of the above‑mentioned crimes. Is this easy? No. Is it surprising? No.

Now, lest you think there is no legal precedent, there is plenty. The law is clear: supporting or benefiting from human trafficking is a federal crime. And while some of the powerful men named in these files may try to downplay their involvement, the statutes make no distinction between direct perpetrators and those who knowingly participate or benefit. As a future lawyer, it is appalling that victims of Epstein’s crimes continue to see perpetrators protected while the law exists to hold them accountable. These legal frameworks make it possible, and necessary, to prosecute everyone involved, from boardrooms to private residences, and ensure that the justice denied to Epstein’s victims is finally served.

This isn’t just about Epstein.

This is about how our society and country treats women.

This is about how power shields itself.

This is about justice delayed, denied, and distorted. If we fail to demand accountability at the highest levels, including in the White House, then we are choosing complicity.

Such complicity is not just in a lack of pursuing justice, it is also an affability towards the situation. A male friend recently admitted to not reading anything about the Epstein files, he joked “I’d be perfect to go on a jury!” Several hours after hearing the joke, it struck me. This man hadn’t read the files, not because he found it to be too disturbing, and not because he simply hasn’t gotten around to it, he felt it did not affect his life enough to care, and that, I believe, in and of itself is the danger. If we, women, and men do not care, do not raise our voices, nothing will change.

So, I would beg men, because at the end of the day, time and time again it is being proven that you have the power, think of what would happen if it had been your daughter, your girlfriend, your wife. Perhaps that makes such an issue personal, but I think it is time for men to think about things personally.

I beg my sisters across the United States to stand up and demand justice, because that is the only way we can ever truly receive it.

And, in case anyone is wondering, a ticket to France or the UK costs between $500 to $1,200 depending on the season and departure city, if the event that anyone else like me, is feeling incredibly motivated to live in a place where assault remains a crime. (https://www.kayak.com/flights)

But Justice should not require an international flight.

It should exist here.

Fīat iūstitia ruat cælum.

WORK CITED:

ABC7 New York. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Set, Sentenced, Faces Possibility of Years in Prison.” ABC7NY, 2025, https://abc7ny.com/post/sean-diddy-combs-is-set-sentenced-faces-possibility-years-prison/17929182.

AP News. “Justice Department Says It’s Reviewing Whether Any Epstein‑Related Records Were Mistakenly Withheld.” Associated Press, https://apnews.com/article/793e47b09863f5a55e54040c891291d8.

Bond, Pam. Attorney Review Protocol for Epstein Files. U.S. Department of Justice, press release, https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1426091/dl.

CBS News. “US Department of Justice Releases 3 Million New Epstein Files.” CBS News, https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/epstein-files-released-doj-2026/.

CNN. “Justice Department un-redacts more names in Epstein files after pressure from lawmakers” CNN, 10 Feb. 2026, https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/10/politics/epstein-files-unredacted-names.

Guardian, The. “Andrew Invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace after Child Sex Offender’s Release, Files Show.” The Guardian, 31 Jan. 2026, https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jan/31/andrew-invited-epstein-to-buckingham-palace-after-child-sex-offenders-release-files-suggest.

Guardian, The. “Epstein Files Place Renewed Attention on US Authorities’ Failure to Stop Him.” The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/21/epstein-files-victim-reports-police-fbi-failures.

Merriam‑Webster. “Justice.” Merriam‑Webster Dictionary, https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/justice.

New York Post. “Epstein Got Young Lawyer to Draw up Contract Promising ‘Sex Games’ and a Supply of ‘Beautiful Women.’” New York Post, 10 Feb. 2026, https://nypost.com/2026/02/10/us-news/epstein-got-young-lawyer-to-draw-up-contract-promising-sex-games-and-a-supply-of-beautiful-women/.

People. “16 Epstein Files, Including Photo of Donald Trump, Disappear from DOJ’s Website.” People, https://people.com/16-epstein-files-including-photo-of-donald-trump-seemingly-disappear-after-release-11874056.

People. “DOJ Withheld Some Epstein Files Including Allegations That Trump Sexually Abused a Minor, Report Claims.” People, https://people.com/doj-withheld-some-epstein-files-npr-claims-11912970.

Pew Research. “The changing face of Congress in 8 charts.” Pew Research Center, https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/02/07/the-changing-face-of-congress/

RAINN. “Criminal Justice System Statistics.” Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, https://www.rainn.org/statistics/criminal-justice-system.

Reuters. “Democrat Accuses Justice Department of Withholding Epstein Files on Trump Assault Allegation.” Reuters, https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrat-accuses-justice-department-withholding-documents-trump-epstein-2026-02-25/.

Time. “Trump Administration Says It Will Not Meet Deadline to Release All Epstein Files.” Time, https://time.com/7341838/epstein-files-release-deadline/.

U.S. Department of Justice. Department of Justice Publishes 3.5 Million Responsive Pages in Compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Press release, 30 Jan. 2026, https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-publishes-35-million-responsive-pages-compliance-epstein-files.

U.S. Department of Justice. Epstein Library. https://www.justice.gov/epstein.

U.S. Department of Justice. Indictment — Jeffrey Epstein, Southern District of New York, 8 July 2019, https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/jeffrey-epstein-charged-manhattan-federal-court-sex-trafficking-minors.

Washington Post. “U.S. v. Jeffrey Epstein Indictment.” The Washington Post, 8 July 2019, https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/u-s-v-jeffrey-epstein-indictment/c969deec-0972-4720-90f0-99aaaf149257/.