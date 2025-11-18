Kindness in Action 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here at the University of Scranton, one of the many clubs offered is the Random Acts of Kindness (RAKs) club. With World Kindness Day taking place on November 13th, I wanted to take the opportunity to educate people about what the day represents and to showcase the amazing work done by RAKs on our campus. World Kindness Day is a global observance that promotes kindness, compassion, and empathy by encouraging people to perform intentional acts of kindness for others. Launched in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, the day’s purpose is to highlight kind acts and inspire more kindness to foster a global culture of compassion. Anyone can participate by performing acts of kindness, spreading positivity, volunteering, or simply being there for someone in need.

Here at Scranton, RAKs teamed up with Student Life to host an event on Thursday, November 13th, to spread kindness across campus. The group gave out kindness bags filled with candy, self-care essentials, and handwritten cards from RAKs members as a simple gesture meant to brighten someone’s day and remind students that kindness matters. I first learned about RAKs near the end of my freshman year and became an active member throughout my sophomore year. I joined to make new friendships and to share kindness with others and with myself through the club’s activities. During my junior year, I took on the role of treasurer, a position I continue to hold as a senior. This club has introduced me to so many amazing and compassionate people that I might never have met otherwise. Throughout my time at Scranton, RAKs has been a beacon of hope and a constant source of positivity in my life. It has allowed me to make a meaningful impact on my campus community by uplifting others and creating small moments of joy. Whenever I’m feeling down, I know I have people who will lift me up because of this club.

The Random Acts of Kindness club represents more than just kind deeds; it’s about building a community rooted in care, empathy, and connection.

As World Kindness Day passed, I hope everyone at Scranton took a moment to reflect on the power of simple acts of kindness. Whether it was holding the door for someone, writing a note of encouragement, or joining a club like RAKs, these moments remind us that kindness truly has the power to change lives, starting right here on our campus!

