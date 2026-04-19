Influential Women to Celebrate this Women’s Month 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 1st marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in the United States. This observance dates back to March 1857, when women protested unfair working conditions in New York factories (census.gov). March serves as a reminder to reflect on the countless women, past and present, whose contributions have shaped society. While many of us are fortunate enough to have influential women in our own personal lives, it’s also important to recognize those whose achievements inspire generations.

Shirley Chisholm

Chisholm was an educator who became the first African American congresswoman (history house.gov). She coined the motto “Unbought and Unbossed,” reflecting her commitment to her constituents. She advocated for expanded food assistance programs and increased access to education. In 1972, Chisholm became the first Black woman to seek a major party’s presidential nomination.

Malala Yousafzai

It would be remiss to compile a list of notable female leaders without including Malala Yousafzai. A globally recognized advocate for women’s rights, she has been especially influential in promoting equal access to education (malala.org). She is also the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Judith Heumann

Judith Heumann was frequently noted as the “mother” of the disability rights movement. She worked tirelessly to help secure expanded opportunities and increased accessibility for people with disabilities (National Women’s History Museum). She also co-founded the World Institute on Disability, a leading international center for disability rights research, leaving a lasting legacy in the fight for justice and dignity.

It’s important to honor both the everyday women in our lives and the notable historical figures who have paved the way. Their dedication and perseverance remind us that progress is achieved through both everyday efforts and monumental activism.

https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2026/womens-history-month.html#:~:text=Women’s%20History%20Month%20honors%20the,to%20protest%20harsh%20working%20conditions.

https://history.house.gov/People/Detail/10918

https://malala.org/malalas-story

https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/judith-heumann