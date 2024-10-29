How to Plan the Ultimate Fall Movie Night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally upon us, and if you’re anything like me, there’s no remedy to a stressful week like a night in with friends. What better way to enjoy the ~autumnal~ vibes and de-stress than a movie night!

Picking your movie: If you and your friends are anything like mine, you can never decide what to watch. So, make a fun activity out of picking your night’s movie!

1. Get a running list of all the movies you’ve suggested.

2. Split the movies into 4 categories. For example, when I did this, the categories were Rom-coms, Period Pieces, Teen Movies and Miscellaneous. These could change based off the vibe of the night or your group, just make sure they work for your movies.

3. Read out the first movie in each category, then have everyone pick one out of the four.

4. Repeat until you have your pick!

Movie Recs:

~Autumnal Classics~

1. Practical Magic: It’s the perfect spooky, fun romcom. Think “Twitches” for adults. It’s got magic, true love, sisterly bonds, plus a killer soundtrack and a kitchen that forever lives in my Pinterest boards (available on Tubi).

2. When Harry Met Sally: Not spooky, but an absolutely classic romantic comedy. You seriously can’t go wrong with this movie; it’s got a stacked cast, amazing soundtrack and so much heart (available to rent on Amazon Prime).

3. Hocus Pocus: It’s a Halloween classic for a reason. It’s so much fun, so spooky (but not scary) and perfect if you’re looking for a fun Halloween movie that’s not going to give you nightmares (available on Disney+).

Honorable Mentions:

You’ve Got Mail, Princess Bride, Legally Blonde, Halloweentown, Twitches, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, What a Girl Wants

Spooky TV Shows:

1. Scream Queens: If you’re looking for campy horror that’s not blood curdling, but still sufficiently scary (available on Disney+/Hulu).

2. Pretty Little Liars: It’s got it all: stalking, kidnapping, attempted murder, a yellow ruffle top that gets some serious mileage. All this wrapped in a 2010s teen drama package (Available on Disney+/Hulu).

3. A Discovery of Witches: Witches, vampires and demons, oh my! This show sucks you in with extensive worldbuilding and insane chemistry between the two leads (also Guildford from My Lady Jane is in it; Available on Netflix).

I hope this helped you plan a ~spooktacular~ movie night!