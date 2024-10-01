The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been the one who is single while everyone around you has a partner? My two older sisters both have had boyfriends, and I always third wheeled them on dates and outings. Here are some tips and tricks to be the best third wheel and not be awkward:

1. Keeping The Conversations Going: One of the most awkward moments is when you stare at a couple without talking to them. So, be a part of the conservation and have fun chatting by finding common topics to talk about.

2. Be Fun: Humor and laughter are so important, as it makes the setting a lot more comfortable. A night is more memorable when you share fun and exciting moments with everyone. Do not be stiff and feel free to joke around.

3. Make A Fun Game: There have been many times when I have been out with a couple where they’ve loved playing the game: “Find Her a Man.” They love to see if they can find a guy that I find cute and encourage me to talk to him.

4. Compliment Them as a Couple: Make sure to mention in conversation how they are an amazing couple and are perfect for each other. You are their wingman just as they are your wingman.

5. Know When to Leave: Do not overstay your stay. If they start giving you a look that hints they want to be alone, then give them space so they can be lovey-dovey and get romantic.

These are some helpful tips and tricks to ensure you are the best third wheel; I hope they help you to feel comfortable and avoid any awkwardness during your outing.