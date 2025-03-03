How to Avoid Getting a Parking Ticket 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

We’ve all been there or know someone who has: you’ve just gotten hit with a frustrating parking ticket. Whether you’re a student, member of the faculty, or a visitor, understanding campus parking rules can save you money and stress. Follow these tips to park legally and avoid fines.

Where to Park:

Students have designated parking lots, so make sure you’re parking in the right ones. Student parking lots include Upper Madison (M), Montrone, Ridge Row (C), Quincy (W), Rock Hall Partial (P), and Taylor on Mulberry (Z). Graduate housing lots on Taylor and Linden are only for students who live in those apartments. The bottom of the Montrone, Quincy and Mulberry parking lots are currently being expanded to provide more accessible parking for the Scranton community.

To avoid fines, you must follow these essential rules:

Park between the white lines (no squeezing into non-spaces).

Do not create your own parking space.

Park in the lot assigned to your permit.

Performing a “hit-and-run,” or colliding with another vehicle and not stopping afterward, is illegal; be advised that there are cameras in every parking lot.

Lock your car every time you park.

If you are using another vehicle, remember to visit the Parking Office for a temporary pass.

Never park in front of a fire hydrant.

Avoid stopping in traffic lanes, even for a short time.

If your car breaks down, turn on your emergency lights and move to a safe location.

Never leave your car on a freeway; it can be towed if parked for more than four hours.

Never park on a railroad track, bridge, or in a tunnel.

Use your parking brake and position your wheels so that your car rolls away from traffic if your brakes fail.

Do not leave your vehicle unattended for long period of time.

Illegal Parking Locations:

Parking in the following areas will likely result in a ticket: red curbs, areas with “NO PARKING” signs, handicap spots (without a valid placard), within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or fire station driveway, on a sidewalk or within three feet of a sidewalk ramp, on a crosswalk, in front of a driveway, on the wrong side of the street, directly parallel to another car (“double parking”), or in a zero-emission vehicle spot (without the proper decal).

Free & Overnight Parking on Campus:

Fridays after 5:00 PM – Sundays at midnight: free parking in select areas.

Resident students can park in their assigned lot from 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

After 5:00 PM Monday–Friday: If you can’t find a spot in your designated lot, you may park in another lot but must move your car before 7 AM.

Need Parking Assistance?

If you have any parking-related questions, visit the Parking Office located at the office of the University Police on Mulberry St. across from Granteed’s Pizza. For after-hours parking assistance, visit the office of the University Police (UPD).

Following these guidelines will help keep your license ticket-free and ensure a hassle-free parking experience!