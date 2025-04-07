How The Pitt Sets a New Standard for Medical Dramas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m not someone who usually watches medical shows, but HBO Max’s new series The Pitt has quickly become an exception. The title refers to the setting of the series—Pittsburgh—as well as the doctors’ nickname for their workplace, since the show revolves around the operations of a local emergency room.

The timeline of the series deviates from the usual medical show format. Each episode captures a single hour of a shift in the emergency room. Viewers quickly realize just how fast-paced and demanding the profession is. Typically, medical dramas span several months or even years, but the condensed timeline of The Pitt allows viewers to experience the full intensity of one ER shift.

Before watching the show, I assumed the format might leave little room for character development and could get repetitive. On the contrary, the writers successfully weave in stories about the workers’ friendships and personal lives while still highlighting urgent medical cases. Other medical dramas have often been criticized for focusing too much on over-the-top drama, but The Pitt strikes a perfect balance between showcasing the characters’ medical work and their interpersonal dynamics.

The shift begins on the first day for new residents and interns, so many of the characters don’t have long-established relationships. Yet, as the season progresses, we get to witness meaningful friendships take shape.

One of my favorite aspects of the show is learning about the different roles of frontline workers. The cast includes a variety of healthcare staff: doctors, interns, and a social worker. I appreciate how the show doesn’t just focus on the doctors, but also highlights the crucial contributions of other team members.

The depiction of diverse healthcare roles adds depth to the series. We’re not just watching surgeries; we’re also seeing how the hospital addresses a wide range of needs, including psychological and social challenges.

If you’re looking for a new show to start, I highly recommend giving The Pitt a chance. Even if you’re not typically a fan of medical dramas, the unique structure and its exploration of pressing societal issues make this series more than worthwhile.