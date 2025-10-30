How Nursing School Taught Me How to Stay Organized

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I started nursing school, I thought time management meant keeping a planner and making sure you do your work before the deadline. I learned very quickly that it was so much more than that. Nursing school demanded more from me than any classes I had taken before. Between lectures and labs on top of studying, I felt like there were not enough hours in a day. At first, I struggled to keep up. But over time, I learned that mastering time management was not just a skill for school; it was essential for becoming the kind of nurse I want to be.

In the first semester, I felt so overwhelmed. I would spend hours studying one subject while putting another to the side, or I would plan to review material and end up exhausted; I could not do anything else. I realized my old study habits were not enough for nursing school. Everything was fast-paced and detail-oriented. I had to learn to make every hour count. That’s when I started making structured routines. I started using a planner to break down my week not only for assignments and exams, but for self-care, and most importantly, sleep. It might sound crazy, but I will always follow “If you don’t know it by 10 pm, you will not know it by 3 am.” So I will always be in bed at 10:30 pm. It helped me see that time management was not just about doing more; it was about doing things smarter.

One of the biggest lessons I have learned is the importance of flexibility. Even with the best schedule, nursing school can be unpredictable. Instead of getting frustrated, I have learned to adapt and re-prioritize without panicking. That mindset has helped me not only stay organized but also remain calm under pressure, which is a skill I know will be vital in the future, where unexpected situations happen every day.

Time management has also taught me self-discipline. I have had to learn when to say no, whether it’s movie night with my friends or deleting TikTok so I cannot distract myself. But it has also taught me when to say yes. Yes to nap, yes to asking for help, and yes to taking breaks when I need them. Balancing these choices has made me more responsible and confident.

Looking back, learning time management has been one of the most valuable parts of my education. It has helped me handle stress, meet deadlines, and stay focused on my goals. More importantly, it has shaped me into someone who can manage not only tasks but also people, emotions, and priorities. I am still learning and improving every day, but I am proud of how far I have come. Time management has taught me that success is not about being perfect but being prepared and making every moment count.