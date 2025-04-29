How I’m feeling as a rising senior in college

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

As I was leaving home to return to campus after Easter Break, I had a realization that scared me: the next time I go home, the semester will be over, and I will be a senior in college.

This realization was scary for many reasons. For one thing, it means my future is coming up soon, which means I have to figure what I’m going to do after graduation. This is scary because when you’re in college, you have a sense of independence, but you also still kind of feel like a kid. Now, I’m getting closer to having to become a real adult, and that is a stressful thing to think about.

The scariest part about being a senior is realizing I only have one year left of seeing my best friends every day. I have kind of been in denial about that fact, but now that I’m nearing the end of my junior year, it’s becoming impossible to avoid. Rather than sit and be sad about this, I know I need to make the most of the time I have left. This means saying “yes” to new experiences and going to all the places we talk about going to but never actually go. It means setting aside what you’re doing when your friend asks you to go to coffee because we only have so much time.

But I also find comfort in knowing that while I won’t be seeing these people every day, I know they’re always going to be a part of my life. There’s something beautiful in knowing that I have found the kind of friendships that can endure long distance, business, relationships, and all the things that may come in the future.

In this way, being a senior isn’t as scary as it seems. Thinking about the future can be stressful, but it can also be exciting. I’m only 21. There is still so much life ahead of me that I have yet to experience: getting my first job, decorating my first apartment, getting to see my friends thrive in their new lives. Life doesn’t stop being exciting when college is over. It’s okay to be sad when it ends – I know I will be – but you can still have hope and excitement for what lies ahead.