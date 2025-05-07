How I Got into Grad School and How You Can Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

I know you’re probably wondering why I’m talking about graduate school. Well, back in September, I officially began my journey with the application process. It started with securing my three letters of recommendation from professors who have guided and supported me throughout my undergraduate years. From there, I dove deep into researching the type of graduate program and school that would align with my personal and professional goals.

I carefully considered important factors like cost and location — would I need to fly there or is it drivable? — and the overall environment of the school. I signed up for multiple webinars, attended virtual information sessions, and made sure to engage with admissions representatives. This helped me get a better feel for each program and show demonstrated interest.

Once I decided which schools I wanted to apply to, the real work began. Each application required supplemental essays tailored to the program, uploading my résumé, submitting personal information, and listing each recommender. It was a time-consuming process, but one that allowed me to reflect on how far I’ve come and where I want to go.

After submitting my applications, the waiting game began. December brought the start of admissions decisions; it was both nerve-wracking and exciting. Slowly, the options started narrowing. I evaluated each acceptance based on financial aid, the cost of living, campus culture, distance from home, and, most importantly, where I could truly see myself thriving.

If you’re thinking about grad school, here’s some advice from someone who just went through it:

Start early. Give yourself plenty of time to gather documents, write strong essays, and research programs.

Build relationships with professors. Having mentors who know your work and character will make a huge difference when requesting letters of recommendation.

Visit your school’s career or advising center. They often offer workshops on graduate school, personal statement reviews, and one-on-one guidance.

Connect with current graduate students. Whether it’s through LinkedIn or school webinars, speaking with students already in the program can give you insight beyond the website.

Stay organized. Make a checklist or spreadsheet with deadlines, required documents, and status updates for each school.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Whether it’s a professor, advisor, peer, or even a friend who’s already applied, most people are happy to share their experience and advice.

Now, looking back, this journey has been full of research, reflection, and resilience. It’s challenging, but it’s also incredibly rewarding when you start to see it all come together. I’m excited for what comes next.