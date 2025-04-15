Honoring a Legacy of Faith and Scholarship: The 2025 Arrupe Award Ceremony

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 10th, the Scranton community was invited to attend the 2025 Arrupe Award Ceremony, hosted by The Jesuit Center at the University of Scranton. The event took place at 12:00 noon in ELH 235 and was beautifully organized, bringing together members of the university community to honor a man whose life has been dedicated to faith, education, and service.

This year’s recipient of the Pedro Arrupe, S.J. Award for Distinguished Contributions to Ignatian Mission and Ministry was Rev. Richard J. Clifford, S.J. A renowned Jesuit priest and biblical scholar, Fr. Clifford has left a lasting impact on theological education and Ignatian spirituality.

Fr. Clifford, a native of Lewiston, Maine, has served as a Professor of Old Testament for nearly five decades. He taught biblical studies at the Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge from 1970 to 2008 and has continued his work at the Boston College Clough School of Theology and Ministry from 2008 to the present. He is a proud graduate of Boston College (A.B., M.A.), Weston Jesuit School of Theology (S.T.L.), and Harvard University (Ph.D.). His academic achievements include serving as General Editor of the Catholic Biblical Quarterly and as President of the Catholic Biblical Association. He was also a former President of the Weston Jesuit School of Theology and became the Founding Dean of the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry from 2008 to 2010.Beyond his impressive scholarly credentials, Fr. Clifford remains deeply committed to community and adult faith education, regularly engaging with dioceses throughout New England.

At the ceremony, Fr. Clifford delivered the annual Arrupe Lecture, entitled “Jews and Catholics: Building a Peaceful Future.” His message emphasized the ongoing need for mutual understanding, historical reconciliation, and interfaith collaboration in building a more compassionate world. The lecture was both thoughtful and timely, rooted in decades of theological reflection and pastoral experience.

Father Marina, S.J., President of the University of Scranton, also gave a heartfelt speech, reflecting on his own Boston College days and sharing warm memories of his time with Fr. Clifford. His remarks added a personal and heartfelt touch to the ceremony, highlighting the deep bonds formed within the Jesuit educational community.

As an Arrupe Scholarship recipient myself, this event held special meaning. The scholarship, named after Pedro Arrupe, S.J., honors students committed to academic excellence, leadership, and service, values embodied in Fr. Clifford’s lifelong work. To witness someone with such a profound legacy be honored in this way was incredibly inspiring.

The event, hosted by The Jesuit Center, not only celebrated Fr. Clifford’s achievements but also served as a reminder of the strength and depth of the University’s Jesuit mission. It was a privilege to attend, and I left feeling both grateful and motivated to continue engaging with the values that shape our university community.

Lunch was provided, and the gathering allowed for meaningful conversation among students, faculty, and staff who share a commitment to faith, learning, and justice.

Thank you to everyone who made this event so impactful, and congratulations once again to Rev. Richard J. Clifford, S.J., on this well-deserved honor.