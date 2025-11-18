Holiday Wish List Inspiration 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Every year, as soon as December hits, I can never remember a single thing that I want to add to my Christmas list. Somehow, I can scroll through TikTok the whole rest of the year and find at least 20 things I want, but the second my mom asks what I want for Christmas, I can’t remember a single thing. This year, I was determined to craft the perfect wish list, so in October, I started watching so many old Christmas and birthday hauls on TikTok to get some major inspiration. But honestly, that was a lot of work, so to save everyone else the trouble, I’ve compiled a list of cute and easy gifts to add to your list when you have no idea what to ask for.

Beauty:

Perfect for a chilly self-care night in.

Lip Balm

Heatless Curlers

Cute Claw Clips

Face Masks

Perfume

Home:

So your space can be just as cute as you.

Holiday Candles

Fuzzy Blankets

A Cute Mug and Hot Chocolate Mix

Sunset Lamp

Fashion and Accessories:

The perfect mix of cozy and stylish.

Pajama/Lounge Sets

Fuzzy Socks

Jewelry

Tote Bag

Slippers

Stocking Stuffers:

Some miscellaneous items to round out your list.