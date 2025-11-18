Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
christmas presents under a tree
christmas presents under a tree
Photo by Oleg Zaicev from Pexels
Scranton | Life

Holiday Wish List Inspiration 

Molly Houston Student Contributor, University of Scranton
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Every year, as soon as December hits, I can never remember a single thing that I want to add to my Christmas list. Somehow, I can scroll through TikTok the whole rest of the year and find at least 20 things I want, but the second my mom asks what I want for Christmas, I can’t remember a single thing. This year, I was determined to craft the perfect wish list, so in October, I started watching so many old Christmas and birthday hauls on TikTok to get some major inspiration. But honestly, that was a lot of work, so to save everyone else the trouble, I’ve compiled a list of cute and easy gifts to add to your list when you have no idea what to ask for. 

Beauty:

Perfect for a chilly self-care night in. 

  • Lip Balm
  • Heatless Curlers
  • Cute Claw Clips
  • Face Masks
  • Perfume

Home:

So your space can be just as cute as you. 

  • Holiday Candles
  • Fuzzy Blankets
  • A Cute Mug and Hot Chocolate Mix
  • Sunset Lamp

Fashion and Accessories:

The perfect mix of cozy and stylish. 

  • Pajama/Lounge Sets 
  • Fuzzy Socks 
  • Jewelry
  • Tote Bag
  • Slippers

Stocking Stuffers:

Some miscellaneous items to round out your list. 

  • Gift Cards
  • Candy
  • Coloring Books and Markers 
  • Digital Camera 
Molly Houston

Scranton '26

Hi! I'm Molly, and I'm an Advertising and Public Relations major at The University of Scranton. In my free time, I love listening to music, watching movies, and spending time with my friends!