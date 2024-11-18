Having a Late Birthday: A Struggle or an Advantage?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Having a late birthday can be annoying, especially around late November/December. My birthday is in late November, so there’s always been some struggles.

It falls right around Thanksgiving Break/ “Dead Week”

While having a birthday over break could be considered an advantage, it’s also a disadvantage because it’s right near finals; the break is typically packed with studying, and I have little to no time to have fun.

Being one of the youngest in the grade

For the longest time, I have been the youngest person in my class because while some start the following school year with a late birthday, I start the same year. Out of my friend group, I was the last to turn 18 and will be the last to turn 21.

Driving

Being the youngest in my grade, I was also one of the last people to get my driver’s license. But on the bright side, my friends were born in the early months, so I had rides to and from school back in high school.

There are also some pluses to having a late birthday!

Schooling

I have always wanted to attend Medical or Physician Assistant school, but before I attend, I want to attend graduate school, which will likely take two years. Even though I’ll be taking a year before enrolling in Medical or Physician Assistant school, I won’t be the oldest in my class. While some may not believe that’s the biggest issue, it’s always been a thought in my mind!

Christmas

Since my birthday is in late November, for the most part, my gifts have been separated! This is a plus because for the longest time, I have used my birthday money on Christmas gifts for others. By not spending my own money but still buying gifts, I believe I save money (girl math)!

With that all being said, having a late birthday can either be a good or bad thing depending on how you look at it!