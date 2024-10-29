Gen Z’s Newest Version of Romeo and Juliet Opens on Broadway

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Broadway scene has reintroduced the classic “Romeo and Juliet” for a limited time with a modern twist. Previews began on September 26 and the show will be playing until March of next year. Kit Connor, known for the role of Nick in “Heartstopper,” is playing the love-struck Romeo. Rachel Zegler, known for the roles of María and Lucy Gray Baird in “West Side Story” and “The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes,” is playing the naive Juliet.

After all the renditions that have been done, this new “Romeo and Juliet” is especially tied to Generation Z. The tagline that is on all posters, Instagram posts, and programs say, “the youth are f**ked.” Sam Gold, the director, explains: “I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.” Advertisements for the show clearly emulate this, whether it be Zegler and Connor dancing with flashing lights around them or sitting in a tub filled with a variety of stuffed animals dressed in a wife-beater and a crop top. The rest of the cast is dressed similarly, with leather jackets, corsets, jeans, and eyeliner abound regardless of race or gender.

Jack Antonoff developed the soundtrack between the two lovers and their feuding families. He is known for creating music for Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, Harry Styles, Sia, Grimes, the 1975 and Carly Rae Jepsen (BBC). There has been nothing published yet that states if the music is going to be recorded for the public to listen to when the show is done.

The Internet, though, has blown up with moments from the show, such as the cast dancing through their entrances and bows. There is also a picture of Zegler in a blue dress that she unfortunately dies in circulating on social media. The one and only Kit Connor pull-up kiss additionally has all fans screaming with excitement.

The show is set to stay on Broadway for the foreseeable future. Make sure to get your tickets when you can if you are interested in going!

