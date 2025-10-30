From the Outback to the Ballroom: Why Everyone’s Obsessed with Robert Irwin on DWTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many of you, I have found myself addicted to the show Dancing with the Stars. Throughout the years, there have been many heartthrobs and famous celebrities, but this year, the Irwin family is back on the dance floor, with Robert as the star.

This season of DWTS feels bigger and bolder than ever. With sparkling theme nights, throwback hits, and viral TikTok moments after nearly every live show, the ballroom has officially entered its social-media era. Fans aren’t just watching—they’re live-tweeting, voting, and debating routines in real time.

Irwin made his DWTS debut as the first announced celebrity contestant in April 2025. Having grown up in the spotlight of Australia Zoo and watching his sister Bindi Irwin win the mirrorball trophy back in 2015, he long envisioned himself dancing under those bright lights.

With no dance background, Robert has been shown to really have a talent like his sister, Bindi. After his first dance aired to the song “Born to Be Wild”, he caught the attention of many viewers as well as myself. This year’s dancing with the stars season has brought in millions of new views week by week.

Robert has quickly become one of the standout contestants of the season. His partnership with professional dancer Witney Carson brings the perfect mix of youthful energy and polished technique. Each week, they’ve managed to climb the leaderboard, earning high scores and plenty of fan votes. Many viewers see him as the heart of the season—a genuine, down-to-earth performer who dances for the joy of it.

This year’s season is full of big faces from Olympic athletes to reality stars that light up the ballroom. The show on Disney plus had more votes than ever before, bringing in fans from all over the globe. While Robert is a big contender for the mirrorball trophy, there are many other contenders racing to the finish line, like Whitney from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jordan Chiles, and Alix Earl. Whether Robert takes home the Mirrorball or not, one thing’s clear: he’s already won the audience’s hearts. His blend of humility, passion, and wild charm makes tuning in each week feel like cheering for your favorite friend. So, what do you think—are you Team Robert this season?