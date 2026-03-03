Four Easy Ways to be More Sustainable

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The environment has always been important to me, but I have always felt like I don’t do enough to protect it. I felt like, as one person, there wasn’t anything I could do to make a difference. But recently, I started getting a lot of environmental content on my Instagram feed, and it has made me realize that there are small changes I can make to my everyday life to make a difference, no matter how small. Here’s four easy (and cheap!) ways that you can live a more eco-friendly life.

1.Use reusable grocery bags

I started using reusable grocery bags because my home state of New Jersey banned plastic bags in grocery stores. But once I started using them, I realized how easy it was to switch. I still use them even when I shop at school in Pennsylvania, where plastic bags are allowed, because it’s such a simple way to reduce the amount of plastic I use every day. If you don’t have any reusable bags, you can find them at most grocery stores, usually for no more than 50 cents.

2.Use rags or reusable paper towels

I used to use an excessive amount of paper towels ,and I always felt bad about it, but I thought there wasn’t really a way to avoid it. When I started living with my roommate, I started using her reusable paper towels any time I had to clean a mess in the kitchen. At first, I thought using non-disposable cloths for messes would be gross, but I realized they work just like paper towels and they’re super easy to wash. It’s also saved us a lot of money on buying paper towels at the store, so it’s both more sustainable and economical.

3. Visit your local refillery

A refillery is a zero-waste shop where you can bring in your own glass containers and fill them with dish soap, laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, etc. This reduces waste because you can reuse glass containers from everyday items like pasta sauce or olive oil instead of throwing them away. You also reduce the amount of single-use plastic you use by refilling your own containers instead of buying new plastic ones. It’s also significantly cheaper, so if you have a refillery in your area (we have one in Scranton!) definitely check it out!

4.Go thrifting According to the EPA, about 11 million tons of clothing ended up in landfills in 2018. Buying clothes from secondhand shops and thrift stores can decrease the amount of clothes sent to landfills. Not only is thrifting more eco-friendly, but it is also much cheaper and it’s a fun activity to do with your friends!

Sustainability doesn’t have to be hard, and it doesn’t have to be expensive either. Hopefully this list helped you realize that there are little things you can do every day to help the environment, and it all makes a difference, even if it seems small.

