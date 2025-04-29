The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember my first college club fair as a freshman, walking past all the tables with poster boards and club members asking me if I was interested in joining. While they all seemed fun and interesting, nothing was calling my name. Then, as I was walking, I heard music playing. I followed the music and eventually ended up at a table with a poster that read: “Urban Beats Crew” (UBC). I had no idea what that meant, but I liked their taste in music. The club’s representatives told me they were a hip-hop dance team that promotes diversity and hip-hop culture through music and dance; they then asked if I was interested in trying out for the team. At the time, I barely had any experience in hip-hop, but I really liked the music they were playing, so I signed up. I got some of my friends to sign up too.

The first day of tryouts was honestly so much fun, though a little nerve-wracking at first. Later that night, however, I was doing homework for one of my classes and became stressed out while also thinking about UBC tryouts. I wasn’t sure how I was going to balance my workload, dancing, and adjusting to college. I ended up reaching out to the UBC President to explain my dilemma and unfortunately dropped out of tryouts. I was bummed out, but I knew that I had made the best decision for my mental health. Despite not being on the team, I watched most of UBC’s performances that year, and all I could think about was how much I wished I was on stage with them.

Fast forward to my spring semester sophomore year. Once again, I was at my school’s club fair, hearing that awesome music. Suddenly, I’m at the UBC table…again. “Do I sign up again?…Yes, do it…No, don’t…it’s too much.” These thoughts ran through my mind as I stared at the sign-up sheet; I decided to go for it. I typed my name and email address. It was done. I was going to try out for UBC, for real this time. I spent every minute of free time I had practicing the tryout dances; I was determined to be on the team. I’ll never forget anxiously waiting for an acceptance email until I heard a ding. My phone lit up with a notification from the UBC officers telling me I had made it!

Since then, UBC has become more than a hip-hop dance team. It’s my family. UBC has given me the greatest opportunity to break out of my shell. I’ve grown so much and have become much more confident by being a part of this team, due in large part to the incredible people who are on it. UBC is filled with the most supportive, caring, and kind people ever. I’ve made so many lifelong friendships and I could not be more grateful. UBC has also given me the amazing opportunity to express my creativity through choreographing. Being able to create dances for the team as well as learn amazing choreography from my teammates adds to my immense love for the team and this club.

As a senior, I can confidently say that college has been the most memorable four years of my life. What has made this experience so unforgettable are the clubs and extracurriculars I joined, especially my dance team, Urban Beats Crew.