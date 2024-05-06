This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, it can be really easy to fall into a rut of only focusing on papers, exams, and projects. I have found myself getting lost in the whirlwind of assignments that are being thrown at me. Even in the midst of all this chaos, it is very important to take care of yourself! Here are a few ways that I practice self-care during this stressful season.

1. Enjoy the Nice Weather

If the sun is out, you should be too! Getting out of my cramped dorm and stepping into fresh air always feels so energizing. Even if you are just sitting on a bench for two minutes or taking a quick walk to grab lunch, spending time outside can be so helpful in giving your brain and body a break from being holed up inside working on papers.

2. Prioritize Sleep

This is one habit that I still have difficulty with. College students tend to pull all-nighters towards the end of the semester, but not prioritizing sleep can be detrimental to your physical and mental health. I have found that I feel better the next morning if I stop working by 9 a.m. This deadline gives me time to unwind and calm down before I go to bed so I can get the most restful sleep possible.

3. Stretching

My back, shoulders and neck are constantly sore from being hunched over my laptop or phone all day. I try to take some time, even if it is just five minutes, to stretch my body out before bed or when I wake up. I have found that stretching and loosening up my muscles helps me feel so much more relaxed even while working on an important assignment.

4. Putting My Phone Away

I already spend so much time on my laptop and phone throughout the day because most of my assignments are done online. This can be very straining for my eyes and give me headaches or migraines all day. It is essential to put your electronics down even just for five or ten minutes, especially before going to sleep, to give your mind and eyes a very needed break.

5. Dance Party!

One of my favorite acts of self-care is dancing. After working on an assignment for a long period of time, I turn everything off and play my favorite, upbeat playlist. Then, I dance around my dorm room to release any pent-up energy that has been building within my body during the day. My dance parties are easily the best part of my long, busy school day because it gives me time to just relax and have fun without having to think about deadlines or finals.

These are just a few simple acts of self-care that I have loved incorporating into my own life. You may try different activities that do not necessarily work for you but that is okay! Everyone is different so the way people take care of themselves will be too. It is just a matter of finding your own groove.