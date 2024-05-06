This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Going out to parties can be a lot of fun. Getting all dressed up and dancing all night is one way to relieve stress. However, there is more to the college experience than going out. You can have a fun and fulfilling weekend from the comfort of your dorm room.

Here are some of my favorite things to do on the weekend all of which are walkable and low cost. All these activities can be completed alone if you need a night to recharge or with your friends. Whether you just need a break from going out, or have never gone out before, you’ll find something you like in this article!

Cafe

Going to a cafe is so much fun! You can go alone or bring a friend or two. You can make it productive or just hang out. I like to make it more fun by trying a new drink or treat every time I go. Here in Scranton, there are plenty of cafes within a 20-minute walk off campus. My favorite is the Northern Lights Espresso bar. I’m currently trying to make it through the entire tea menu at Northern Light.

Craft Night

My friends and I love having craft nights. For this, we each pick a craft and complete it in each other’s company. We play music in the background or just joke around with each other. You can make a lot of different crafts with just the materials you have in your dorm, or your local craft store will have sets for less than $10. A few of my favorite crafts are painting, gem mosaics, and door decorations.

Movie Night

Movie night is pretty self-explanatory. Put on some pajamas and grab your laptop! I love to watch romantic comedies, but you can pick whichever is your favorite genre. Some movies I’ve been meaning to watch lately are, “Anyone but You” and “La La Land.”

Local Park

One of my favorite activities is immersing myself in nature. Going to a local park can be so versatile. You can go for a walk, hike or even have a picnic. Plus, this is a great photo opportunity. My favorite local park is Nay Aug Park. I’ve also heard good things about the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Spa night

Having a spa night is another great idea. You can do face masks and paint each other’s nails. Recently my friends and I ordered a bin and water beads from amazon for less than $15. I always feel more put together after a spa night.

Game night

Game night is one of my favorites because there are so many options. Some of my favorite group games are Cards Against Humanity, Telestrations, Love Letter, Pit and Hot Take. Don’t worry if you don’t own any of these games, all you need is a deck of cards, which most college bookstores sell. Some of my favorite card games are Spit and Palace. You can quickly google these games to learn how to play. Even if you don’t have a deck of cards, you can play games. Some of my suggestions are Pictionary, two truths and a lie and word association.

PowerPoint night

PowerPoint night is when everyone prepares a presentation for the group. I first got this idea during the pandemic, when my family began doing this weekly. The more niche and absurd the topic, the better. You can make the presentations together, or prior to getting together. A few topics my friend and I have done in the past were: “Which Type of Ravioli Would You Be,” “Who My Friends Were in Their Past Lives” and “Why My Brother Is Secretly a Frog.”

Those were some of my favorite non-school activities to do on the weekend. I hope you have fun with them!