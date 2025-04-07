Date Night: How to Keep Things Fun, Fresh and Flirty on a Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, date nights are the best nights. But on a college budget, it can be hard to figure out what’s both fun and fiscally viable. As a result, I’ve come up with six ideas that all promote thrills with little bills!

1) Puzzle

Now, I know what you’re thinking: this article was supposed to be about fun date nights for college kids, and this is giving “fun for the elderly.” But listen: don’t knock it till you’ve tried it! My skeptical boyfriend decided to give it a shot, and let me tell you, this ended up being one of his highest-ranked dates on this list. Not only did we work together as a team, but we also felt a major sense of accomplishment when we finished. And for those over 21, a “Wine and Puzzle” night is *chef’s kiss.*

2) Coffee Date

Drinking coffee is something I consider one of my main hobbies. And while my boyfriend is newer to the coffee lover community, we love trying new places. With each visit, a new question is bound to emerge: How’s the atmosphere? Are the flavors basic or innovative? How are the pastries? Although not every coffee shop is a hit, we have so much fun ranking them.

3) Bargain Shopping and Cooking

My boyfriend and I are by no means good cooks, but through some trial and error, we’ve been learning together. Once we decide what we want to cook, we go grocery shopping together and see who can find the best bargain. It’s usually cheaper than eating out and makes for a great bonding activity.

4) At Home Movie Night

Movie theaters are totally overrated these days. There’s nothing like sitting at home with a bag of Lesser Evil Popcorn and watching an old classic. Before each movie night, my boyfriend and I each pick two movies: two we’ve never seen, and two we love. Then we go through a process of elimination to decide which one will be that night’s lucky pick. We’ve done this so often that we both consider ourselves stellar critics!

5) Game Night

Trigger warning: this could either be the best date or lead to some major tension. Let me explain. My boyfriend and I love playing games, but Monopoly is our absolute favorite. I’ve always prided myself on being a clever and strategic player, and yet somehow—some way—he always beats me. I’ve spent every game wondering how. Is it sheer luck? Is he exceptionally good at outsmarting me? Although I can’t prove it, I think he might be stealing 100s from the bank when I’m not looking. Regardless, it’s such a fun activity (even if you’re a sore loser like me)!

6) Painting

During the Halloween season, my boyfriend and I had a pumpkin painting paint-off. Studies show that painting can promote well-being and reduce stress. For us, it was a creative outlet mixed with, of course, some friendly competition. I even posted our results on Instagram to get some artistic feedback (and although I may not be the winner in Monopoly, my followers did vote in favor of my painted pumpkin).