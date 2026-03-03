College if they were in Taylor Swift eras

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are two things that have gotten me through college so far: caffeine and Taylor Swift. No matter what phase of the semester I’m in, whether I am spiraling over a group project, getting ready for a night out, or romanticizing life on campus—there is a Taylor Swift era that perfectly matches my mood.

So of course, I ranked her eras by the most important college categories: finals week, going out, and appreciating all campus life has to offer.

Finals Week: Midnights

If finals week had a soundtrack, it would absolutely be Midnights. The entire vibe of this album screams “It’s time to spend 24 hours in a study room and panic”.

Songs like “You’re On Your Own, Kid” feel like the academic main-character anthem when the independence becomes a little too much. It’s reflective, slightly anxious, but also empowering which represents the emotional rollercoaster of studying at 2 a.m. in the library. The late-night vibe of Midnights just fits that quiet, over-caffeinated energy of gaslighting yourself that you actually understand the material.

Going Out: 1989

There is no debate here. 1989 is the life of the party.

This is the era you play while getting ready with your friends, putting on your makeup and grabbing some drinks, blasting “Style” while deciding which outfit is the best look. It’s fun, carefree, and slightly chaotic in the best way.

1989 feels like laughing too loud in the bathroom, taking blurry pictures you’ll swear are “aesthetic,” and dancing like no one is watching. It’s friendship, sparkly, and unapologetic which is exactly the energy needed for a girls night out.

Romanticizing Campus Life: Lover

Sometimes campus life just needs to be romanticized. Once you realize that college is just another steppingstone to greatness you can begin to love the process.

Walking to class when the weather is perfect? Lover. Getting coffee with your friends? Lover. Feeling hopeful about life for no specific reason? Also Lover.