Summer fun doesn’t have to break the bank! It’s possible to make the most of the season without spending a ton of money. Here are some of my favorite budget-friendly activities to enjoy during the summer:

1. Go to a Major League Baseball Game (if nearby)

While MLB games might seem expensive, they can be more affordable than you’d expect. Many teams offer student discount nights, giving you the chance to score tickets at a much lower price. Weekday games often come with even more deals; take the Baltimore Orioles, for example. They offer $10 bleacher seats for select weekday home games, letting you catch the action from a solid view without breaking the bank. MLB games are a fun, budget-friendly way to enjoy the ballpark atmosphere.

2. Picnic with friends

A picnic with friends is a simple and affordable way to hang out. Just grab a blanket, throw together some snacks (homemade or store-bought), and find a spot in the park. It’s always a fun time with great food and laughs, no fancy plans needed.

3. Paint night

If you’re looking for a chill, creative way to spend an afternoon, hit up your local dollar store and grab a couple of canvases and some paint. It’s super affordable, and if you’ve got random art supplies lying around at home (like I usually do), even better. I like to scroll through Pinterest for inspiration and try to recreate whatever catches my eye. It’s easy, affordable, and a fun way to get a little artsy without any pressure.

4. Drive around town

Honestly, I don’t think there’s a better way to spend a boring summer day than just driving around with the windows down and music blasting. It doesn’t take much, just some gas and a good playlist, but there’s something about it that instantly lifts your mood. It’s simple, fun, and basically free.

5. Planting flowers

I’ve always loved getting messy in the dirt ever since I was little, so anything that lets me get a little dirty is the perfect summer activity in my book. Head to Lowe’s (or any hardware store) and pick out some of your favorite flowers. You can keep it simple and stop there or make it extra fun by grabbing a flowerpot to paint later. Planting flowers is always a good time, and you’ve got options: plant them straight into the ground to save a little cash and earn some green thumb points or go the artsy route and decorate a pot before planting. Either way, happy planting!