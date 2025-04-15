Being an Occupational Therapy major and what it means to me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

What is Occupational Therapy? This is a question I get asked a lot. OT is something that seems to be underrepresented in the healthcare field. It has grown to be such a passion of mine as I continue my studies. OT is very impactful to many, and I hope to contribute to this. Most people in the field describe OT as a therapy that helps clients reach the highest level of independence possible while doing the things they value most in life. While it is only my junior year, I feel this has become a very important part of my life, one that many healthcare majors can relate to. Therefore, in this article, I want to touch on the college life of an OT major, the impact it has on me, and how the career can impact others.

When I came to college, I had many people—including some family—ask, “Is that like PT?” I wasn’t sure why this made me upset. As I progress in my major, I can now see the clear differences between OT and PT. While both are important, each career has its own specialized areas. I feel as though more people need to be knowledgeable about the different healthcare services that are available. This has made me passionate about being an advocate for my future career and for my future patients.

The beauty of OT is that we can work in so many settings. You name it, you can find an OT! We work in schools, hospitals, clinics, mental health units, NICUs, and so much more. OTs can help anywhere, whether that means implementing adaptive equipment, establishing routines, promoting development, or even adapting someone’s lifestyle.

I value my education and how much it has shaped me into the person I am. As I progress in my knowledge of OT, I appreciate how compassionate and helpful we can be. We help a wide range of populations, including children, adolescents, adults, and older adults. When individuals come to OT, there’s something they want to gain from services. Using our holistic approach, we try to help clients do the activities they want to do. We don’t just focus on physical symptoms; we also address mental and sensory needs. This is why I feel I have learned so much from this career: I now understand how to look at people beyond just physical features and consider what else they might be struggling with.

A day-to-day college schedule as an OT major is a lot tougher than people might think. We take many of the same classes as other healthcare majors. We take anatomy, physics, labs, and more. As a junior, I’m currently in pediatrics and mental health OT classes. Like many other healthcare majors, OT students also complete fieldwork assignments during our breaks to observe different settings. We also do many service and education hours, such as adapting toys for a daycare and helping find resources for a mental health facility.

I hope to spread awareness of a profession that can help so many people. I am proud to be an OT student, so thank your OTs for their hard work!