An Amateur’s Guide to Fitness

The hardest part of starting your fitness journey is tying your shoelaces. If you’re beginning from scratch, working out and eating nutritious foods can seem like an insurmountable challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. As a fitness novice myself, I’m here to share my tips for getting started on your fitness journey.

The first thing you need to do is find time in your schedule to dedicate to working out. Personally, I like to wake up early on Thursdays because my schedule is empty until 1:00 p.m., but whatever works for you is what matters.

Another thing that can help you get—and stay—motivated is treating yourself. These “little treats” can be anything you enjoy, but the goal is to create a routine around working out that makes the process fun. In my case, I bought myself a cute workout top that I wear almost every time I go to the gym. I also use the Briogeo Scalp Revival Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask in my post-gym shower as a little reward and to motivate myself to push harder during workouts.

I also recommend going to the gym alone or with friends who are at the same fitness level as you. I’ve tried going alone, with friends who are more fit than I am, and with friends who are at a similar level, and personally, I’ve found that going alone works best for me. While going with friends can help with accountability, it can also be discouraging. In my experience, working out with super-active friends made me feel like I wasn’t doing enough. Whenever I reached one of my goals, it felt hollow because I was too busy comparing myself to them.

This leads to my next point: don’t compare yourself. Everyone at the gym is starting from a completely different baseline, with different goals. Don’t feel bad just because you’re not at the same level as someone else. Focus on your own journey, and the rest will follow.

Going to the gym is an important part of creating a healthier life, but it’s not the only part. As you begin working out, remember to take care of your mental health, too. I know all too well how quickly healthy habits can spiral into something harmful. We live in a world where, as women, we’re constantly judged for our appearance and weight. It’s easy to fall into self-doubt, disordered eating, and negative self-image while trying to improve your health. It’s important to remember that the most important thing about you will never be a number on the scale.