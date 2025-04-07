The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alzheimer’s disease is a prevalent and growing concern in today’s world. The number of people diagnosed with this illness is rapidly increasing, with about seven million individuals currently living with the disease in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2024 alone, approximately 6.9 million people aged 65 or older were suffering from this cruel condition, roughly one in nine individuals in that age group. Like many other serious illnesses, Alzheimer’s doesn’t only affect the person diagnosed, but also deeply impacts their family members.

I watched my grandmother suffer from Alzheimer’s for most of my life, and it was heartbreaking to feel so helpless knowing there was no cure or effective treatment.

Alzheimer’s occurs when critical processes involving neurons in the brain become disrupted. This leads to impairments in memory, learning, behavior, and sometimes even changes in personality. A diagnosis can be terrifying, not just for the individual, but for their loved ones, who are left wondering what lies ahead.

For my grandmother, it felt like a death sentence. She knew her symptoms would worsen over time. She would gradually lose her memory and sense of self—without even being aware of it—and eventually, it would take her life. She understood that she wouldn’t be able to watch my siblings and me grow up. One day, she would forget who everyone was, even my grandfather, the man she had promised to spend her life with.

It started with little things: forgetting where her keys were, missing appointments, neglecting bills, or forgetting how to get to the grocery store. But over time, it progressed into something much more severe: forgetting how to use everyday objects and not recognizing the people around her.

One heartbreaking aspect of Alzheimer’s is that individuals can often recognize a face as familiar, but they can’t identify who it belongs to. I remember during the earlier stages of her illness, she would see my phone and ask to look at herself in the “mirror.” I would open the camera app and turn it toward her, letting her see her reflection as if it were a mirror.

By the time I was in eighth grade, she no longer knew who my dad, my siblings, or I were. If my grandpa told her, she would cry, desperately wanting to remember but unable to. When I was in high school, she lost the ability to speak and could only shuffle her feet. By the time I reached college, she could no longer walk, talk, or eat on her own.

Thankfully, by then, my grandpa had saved enough money to place her in a specialized Alzheimer’s care facility where nurses could attend to her needs. Still, he visited her every single day, even when she no longer remembered who he was.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to afford a specialized nursing home. In many cases, the responsibility of care falls entirely on the family. By the later stages of the disease, caregiving becomes a full-time, around-the-clock job. Caregivers must always stay alert, as individuals with Alzheimer’s may wake up and wander or struggle with coordination—especially around stairs or uneven surfaces—which can lead to injury.

Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects millions of Americans. It’s crucial to spread awareness and advocate for continued research into advanced treatment methods for those impacted. I am just one of the seven million families affected, and I speak out because of the life-altering impact this disease has had, not only on my grandmother but on everyone who loved her.

