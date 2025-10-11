All Things About The Life of a Showgirl!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

As we all know, Taylor Swift has been making music for years. With Taylor being MIA for the past year after concluding the areas tour, she shocked the world with her appearance on Travis’s and Jason’s podcast. Not only did we get the behind the scenes on the eras tour, how she reclaimed her singles, and life with Travis, but we also got an announcement for a new album. The Life of a Showgirl. What a title! With Taylor being away for so many music awards ceremonies, and not-so-recent wins, will Taylor make it back to album of the year stature?

I, for one, am so excited for the new album coming out October 3rd and can’t wait to see what this era brings. From the podcast, we heard from Taylor that this album encapsulates what it’s like for a touring popstar by detailing the positives and negatives that go with it. I cannot believe she went on tour and making an album at the same time! We also were introduced to the song list of the album, which includes 12 tracks.

The fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLD! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Wow, what a collection! I, for one, am so excited for a Sabrina and Taylor Collab! Now, let’s talk about some of the songs. The one that’s been on social media a lot is track 6, “Ruin the Friendship.” With Taylor’s former best friend, Blake Lively, there have been talks about the two having a not-so-mutual friendship end. With the case going on between Blake and Justin, it seems Taylor wants nothing to do with it, leading to track 6! The other track getting a lot of attention was of course track 12, with an iconic collab!

Then, on September 19th, Taylor announced that not only is the album coming soon, but theaters are now open for a music video for track 1, Fate of Ophelia, and behind the scenes of filming! Swifties are now full force to the theaters! I know I will!

As for my predictions for the album, I believe it will be more of a pop album like 1989 or midnights because of the intensity of the tour. I think Cancelled and the Life of the Showgirl will be my favorites of the bunch. Let’s get Taylor this grammy! Stream Life of a Showgirl on October 3rd!