Advice from a College Senior: Things I wish I knew sooner

As a senior graduating college in the next four weeks, I have taken some time to reflect on the past four years I’ve spent at the University of Scranton. It is easy to get caught up in some of the things that happen. Between balancing classes, friendships, and working, it can be a struggle. If you are an incoming freshman looking for some college advice—or maybe even a junior looking to make the most of the rest of your college experience—these are some things I wish I knew sooner.

1. Get involved in clubs and activities.

One of the best decisions I made since coming to the University was getting involved in clubs and activities. My sophomore year of college, I joined Urban Beats Crew, which is the hip-hop dance team on campus. At first, I was nervous to join, but I am so glad I did. I met some of my forever friends on this team, and it really helped to shape me as a person. When you get involved in clubs that interest you, you will meet people who share your passions. If you’re looking to make new friends or find a new hobby, I recommend joining a club.

2. Choose your living situation wisely.

Living situations can be super tricky. As a freshman, you want to live with someone who has a similar living style to you but also someone you get along with. During freshman year, this might be hit or miss (because you most likely don’t know anybody), but after that, I recommend living with your friends. I can’t stress enough what an impact your roommates have on your college experience and mental health. They are the first people you see in the morning and when you get back from class. I am so fortunate to have been living with my best friends for the past two years, and these have been my favorite years of college yet. If you’re struggling with a roommate situation—deep breaths—it happens. Life is too short to put yourself in situations that make you feel unwelcome. You will find your people eventually and end up where you’re meant to be. Don’t force anything!

3. Don’t get too caught up in the bad days.

Be less caught up in the bad things. Classes can be stressful. It’s normal to get a bad test grade or to do poorly on a paper. It happens to everyone eventually, but what matters is what you do to fix it. I highly recommend taking advantage of your resources. It’s super important to find a place outside of your dorm where you like to work. Switching your location can help clear your mind and improve focus. Office hours can also be a helpful resource if you are struggling in a class. Your professors want to see you succeed, so don’t be afraid to reach out!

While I wish I had known these things sooner, I wouldn’t change any of it. These four years will really change you, push you, and shape you. Don’t take anything for granted. Before you know it, you’ll be saying goodbye to the friends you made and the place you’ve called home for the past four years. College moves fast, so enjoy every second of it.