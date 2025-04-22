A spring reset routine: things to do this spring to make yourself feel the best

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is the season when people reinvent themselves. It’s a great time to assess which areas of your life you want to improve. While everyone’s goals are not going to look the same, here are some things you can do during spring to reset your life.

1. Clean and rearrange your space.

Seeing a clean space can instantly shift your energy and make you feel like you have a grasp on things. When I come home from classes, I always feel so much better when I have a clean and organized space. You can also move around furniture to create the feeling that your space is new and refreshed. I like to do this before a new semester because I find it makes me more productive.

2. Get a new perfume.

People often associate scents with different points in their lives. By getting a new scent for spring, you can feel like you’re entering a new chapter. I recommend a lighter, floral scent or even a vanilla-based one to match the season.

3. Change one daily habit.

This might be drinking tea instead of coffee or reading a book instead of scrolling through TikTok. A new habit can make you feel refreshed. This season, I am going to dedicate my Sundays to myself instead of doing this on Saturday. It makes me feel rushed to get everything done on Sunday, so completing everything I need to on Saturday will hopefully prevent that feeling.

4. Go out alone.

Spring is about renewal, so going out alone is a great way to follow this theme. Whether you are getting a cup of coffee or just walking around a store, this will make you feel refreshed this season.

5. Create a vision board.

Having gone through almost five months of the year, this is a great time to create or update your vision board. Vision boards are awesome because they give us goals to aim for. Remember, even though you might have wanted your life to look a certain way in January, it’s okay to change your goals along the way!

Whatever you do to reset your life this spring, remember to stay consistent with your routine. Consistency is key to living a good life. It’s a promise to ourselves that no matter where we are now, we will get to where we want to be!