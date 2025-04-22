A day in the life of doing theater at tech week 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a theater student—especially during tech week—means handling both the responsibilities of being a student and a performer. At the University of Scranton, as part of the student-run LIVA Arts Company, the community is strong in supporting one another during this hectic time. I had the opportunity to participate in my last show with the company, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Here’s what a typical day looks like for a theater student during tech week…

7:00 AM – I woke up a little early this morning to try and finish homework for one of my classes. By the time I get home from rehearsal, it’s usually too late to finish any additional work, so I wait until the next morning to complete anything I missed.

7:30 AM – I got out of my pajamas, changed into my clothes for the day, and got ready for the morning. I packed my theater bag and made sure everything was situated, since I’d be carrying it around all day. After getting ready, I made oatmeal with blueberries for breakfast before heading to my first class.

8:30 AM – My first class of the day was a communications course called Gender and Communication. We finished preparing notes for a chapter on how gender influences our legal system. Then our class went over a study guide and began the next chapter on how gender influences media.

10:00 AM – My second class was another communications course called Videogame Cultures and Women. A student presented one of the chapters from our textbook, and I took notes.

11:00 AM – I went to the dining hall and grabbed lunch, which was a meal of tacos, rice, and a mixed salad.

12:30–3:00 PM – I spent this time trying to finish all the work I wouldn’t have time to complete later that night. The show is high-paced and allows for very few breaks since we’re always dancing. A friend from the communications department came to interview me about a social event on campus.

4:00 PM – My communications friend and I grabbed an early dinner at the Chick-fil-A on campus. I got a gluten-free grilled chicken sandwich and medium fries.

4:30 PM – Since I had to go straight to the theater after my evening class, I rushed to the building where my class was held to get my makeup done. I took my makeup bag into the bathroom and did my face there.

5:00 PM – My last class of the day was a sociology course called Gender and Society. I’ve really loved this course over the past few weeks! We went over a chapter and did a review for a test coming up next week.

6:30 PM – I ran to the theater after class to get into costume before our call time. I touched up my makeup, which had sweated off during class. My roommate—who is also in the cast—helped me fix my hair into high ponytails. We caught up as she styled my hair and I sprayed it with hairspray.

7:30 PM – The cast and I did vocal warmups before starting our run of the show. The director and assistant director usually take this time to give notes and fix mistakes. They focused on cleaning up a few numbers we were having trouble with.

8:00–10:30 PM – This time was spent performing, singing, and dancing onstage. Afterward, I either finished up last-minute assignments or hung out with my friends backstage.

11:00 PM – I got home and prepared my homework for the next morning. I ended up chatting with a couple of my roommates while taking out bobby pins and hair ties. Then I showered to wash out the hairspray and went to sleep.