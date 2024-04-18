This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

1. “Everlong” by Foo Fighters

This song means a lot to me, and I listen to it at least once a day. It’s a classic upbeat rock song that I usually put on if I feel bored by whatever I’m studying. It helps me focus by getting my brain activated by the guitar chords and epic solos.

2. “The von dutch remix” by Charli XCX, Addison Rae, and A.G. Cook

Addison Rae is having her hyperpop girlie moment and honestly, I’m here for it. I’m a huge Charli XCX stan as well! This song is super upbeat and has a good bass line that I put on to hype myself up. A good study session requires some locking in, and this song gets me focused.

3. “Buddy Holly” by Weezer

This song is one of my favorite songs of all time. I’ve seen Weezer in concert twice and I really enjoy their music. If it isn’t obvious, my study playlist is upbeat rock or pop. Buddy Holly is one of my go-to songs in general!

4. “Too Sweet” by Hozier

I’m seeing Hozier in May, and I absolutely cannot wait to hear this song live. This song has been all over my TikTok FYP, so I had to put it on all of my playlists. Hozier’s voice is really calming, and his music helps me relax and get in the right headspace for reading.

5. “Overcompensate” by Twenty One Pilots

I love this song so much! It has a nice beat and I like to put it on when I’m doing math, so I stay focused on the numbers. It’s also a good song to listen to when I’m taking a break so I can keep that upbeat vibe for studying.