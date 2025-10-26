Why We Cannot Hate Belly Conklin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Jenny Han’s popular book and movie that just ended this week, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Isabel “Belly” Conklin became a polarizing character in this final season. Some viewers and readers criticize her for being indecisive, dramatic, or even selfish. However, these criticisms overlook the qualities that make Belly such a relatable protagonist. Instead of hating her, we should recognize that Belly represents the raw and complicated process of growing up. Whether we want to admit it or not, we all have made some questionable choices as we grow up.

First, Belly’s choices reflect the struggles of adolescence. She is caught in the middle of shifting family dynamics, the grief of Susannah’s death, and the challenges of love. Anyone who has experienced the uncertainty of the teenage years knows that mistakes are part of the journey. Belly’s indecision between Conrad and Jeremiah, for example, is not evidence of weakness, but a sign of how difficult it is to balance all of the emotions that come with growing up while remaining true to oneself.

Second, Belly shows us the importance of vulnerability. Many characters in the story, especially the Fisher boys, hide their feelings or cope with pain by shutting down. Belly wears her emotions openly. She cries, argues, and sometimes acts impulsively when making choices, but those reactions make her human and relatable to the viewer. Her willingness to feel deeply and to express herself gives her strength, even if it sometimes makes her appear messy or immature as we watch on our screens or read along with her story.

Additionally, Belly’s perspective is central to the story’s themes. The series is not just about romance; although, it does center around her love triangle with the Fisher boys. This series shows us the transformation from childhood to adulthood, the bittersweetness of change, and the bonds of family and friendship, no matter what happens. Belly embodies these themes because she is navigating them in real time. Disliking her for her mistakes along the way of growing up misses the point of what Han is showing: our coming of age is neverperfect.

Finally, Belly resonates with readers because she mirrors the parts of ourselves that we often judge too harshly. Most people have moments of confusion, regret, or impulsiveness, especially as teenagers. By disliking Belly, we risk holding fictional characters to unrealistic standards and forgetting that imperfection is what makes stories authentic.

Instead of hating Belly Conklin, we should appreciate her honesty, growth, and relatability. She reminds us that it is okay to not have all the answers at sixteen—or even at twenty-two. In embracing Belly, we embrace the messy, beautiful truth of growing up.