Addison Rae once wore a shirt that read, “HATING POP MUSIC DOESN’T MAKE YOU DEEP.” Lives were changed.

Just kidding, but her message is raw and relevant to a society that is growing increasingly conservative in culture. What I like most about this very simple message is how applicable it is to issues beyond pop music.

More specifically, it is pertinent to college going out culture.

Hating going out doesn’t make you deep.

I love going to St. Bonaventure University. I adore my major, and my professors are indescribably intelligent and hardworking. My friends make my life vibrant, silly, and beautiful. I write this because I want to make my love of this university clear before I note that while SBU is amazing, it is literally in the middle of nowhere.

I live in a relatively small city of about 90,000 people. Then, I came here and 90,000 became 14,000. Culture shock much?

Luckily, SBU is typically bustling with activity and it’s safe to say that I have rarely been bored at school despite its isolated location.

I am especially busy on the weekends which I spend going out with my friends.

Allegany is fun! It’s alive and full of potential for memories and good times every week as Friday night rolls around. Even though it is a lot of the same thing every weekend because SBU is such a small school, I can count on one hand the number of bad nights I’ve had here.

People who genuinely hate going out at SBU are rare, but such an enigma to me. What I find most off-putting is the moral superiority they seem to have because they choose to avoid going out.

Again, hating going out doesn’t make you deep.

If you choose not to indulge in any illicit substances, I fully respect your right to make that decision and wholeheartedly believe that every individual knows what’s best for them. Who am I to judge? Hate loud music and crowds? Trust me – I get it. Sometimes it’s all too overwhelming to be enjoyable. Looking to save money? Girl, me too.

I get not going out. I understand choosing to stay sober. Sometimes the music is just too much for me and the idea of catching elbows all night makes me want to cry. I’m broke, too, dear reader. I understand all of those things.

I do not understand the complex not going out gives people. Going out does not make you special, but neither does not going out. You’re not “deep” for avoiding going out, you’re just literally being a normal person exercising your free will. No one cares what you choose to do with your time.

Stay in and get 12 hours of sleep. Go out and have a night you absolutely won’t remember. Neither of those things make you stand out. What makes you stand out, and negatively at that, is developing a complex about it.