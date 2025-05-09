Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I have watched the sunset almost everyday as a college student, I always take a moment as the sun dips below the mountains as I look out the library window.  I just didn’t realize how soon the last sunset of my sophomore year would come, the sunset that marks that I am halfway through college. 

As a college student, I have grown in ways I never thought of as possible.  My understanding of the world and my passions have completely changed.  I am at that strange part of college, the one where I reminisce about my life before college, but also look forward to my life after graduation.  I am the person in between, but everyday I am getting closer to the person I will be after college, and become less and less like the 17year old who had no idea what her path would be.  

Throughout my first two years, I have switched majors, presented research, and discovered my passion for women’s health. I have become a lover of Noah Kahn music, who encompasses St. Bonaventure in a way my words never could, and discover my favorite romcom, How to lose a guy in 10 days. Now, it’s time to see what I do in the next two years.  

This past week, I have spent time thinking about what 17 year old Julia would think about me now.  Here is what I came up with:  Julia would be shocked I switched my major, she really thought she was getting that physics degree.  Julia would be really proud of me for really being a math major.  She wanted that so badly in high school, and the fact that I am taking complex math classes, she would be so happy for me.  Julia would be sad that I don’t get to talk to my sister every day, but would be very happy that my sister facetimes me sometimes instead of calling on the phone.  

I think that overall, Julia would be so happy for me.  She would honestly think the math classes I am taking are so cool.  She would be over the moon that I am the calc 1 SI, and that I get to work with calculus almost every day.  

In the next two years, I predict that I will graduate with my double major and be attending medical school, but the journey I take to get there is yet to be unveiled.  I just hope that Julia looks back on this Julia with the same joy that I look at 17 year old Julia, and I hope that I become the person that this Julia would be proud of.  

Every year of my life I grow just a little bit, each sunset may seem like just one day that passes, but they add up, and sooner than you know two years have passed.  If this is how quickly I made it halfway, I hope time slows down.  As much as I am excited for my life after graduation, I want the opportunity to live and to experience life in my last two years of college.  

At 21 I will be a different person than I am at 19, and at 19 I am a different person than I was at 17.   In the future I may not remember everything about 19 year old Julia, I may skip from pre to post college, but I, 19 year old Julia, and doing everything I can to make 21 year old Julia really cool, and I am looking back at 17 year old Julia, letting her know that you’re gonna go far. 

Julia is a member of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus Chapter. She is from Ridgefield Connecticut and plans to write pieces about lifestyle, mental health, and literature Julia is a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University, who currently studies Biology and Mathematics. Julia is the Vice-President for Model UN outside the classroom and is actively involved in ASBMB and the college radio station as well as working as a peer coach and Supplementary Instructor. In her free time Julia enjoys playing piano, going for runs, ice skating, and reading. Her favorite books are “I am the Messenger” by Markus Zusak and “The Darkness Outside Us” by Elliot Schrefer. Julia hopes one day to be an author publishing contemporary books.