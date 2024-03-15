Your Body’s Way of Communicating

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever I would complain about getting my period, my mom always said that it was a way for my body to let me know that it was working.

I have a hard time thinking about it that way.

Sometimes it feels like my body’s way of trying to sabotage me.

It feels that way a lot of the time.

We all have period horror stories but I will share one that is especially horrible.

I was a senior in high school taking my final SAT before I applied to colleges.

I had all the preparation to get my period that day, even the mindset.

I was golden.

It is important to note here that I already have terrible test anxiety and, at this point, I was really disappointed with my previous test score.

I was really hoping to improve my score that day, but my body had different ideas.

I was prepared for my period but not at the rate it was coming.

Turns out, mid-way through the exam, I got my period and it completely bled through the back of my pants.

So much so that it was on the seat I was sitting in.

I just wanted to cry.

To top it off, the test is timed, and I am already stressed about that let alone allotting myself enough time to go to the bathroom.

And, my last name begins with a ‘T’ so I was seated at the back of the classroom.

I would have to walk through the whole class and across the room to get to the front door.

I just sat there.

I do not even think I thought about the test anymore.

I wanted to cry.

It has been many years since that experience and I have had many other horror stories as well.

I think it is hard to not have horror stories with something that is considered taboo or gross has to happen biologically.

Of course, it was inconvenient, but looking back now, I wish I was not so hard on myself or mad at my body after the fact for doing something that lets me know it is working.

I get mad at the world too for imposing these thoughts upon me as well.

It is a bodily function, it is something that is unavoidable, and it is something that I choose to now admire instead of shame.

Despite the inconvenient and sometimes embarrassing moments that come getting your period, I’ve learned to appreciate my body’s functionality.

It’s important to remember that they are a part of life.

It’s time we embrace getting your period, no matter the horror story, as a normal and essential aspect of being human.