You Watched the Presidential Debate. Now it’s Time to Fact-Check it.

If you were a part of the estimated 51.3 million people who tuned into the presidential debate Tuesday night, congrats! You’re civically engaged! Proud of you!

Watching the debate is a crucial step in deciding which presidential candidate you want to cast your vote for, but it is not enough on its own.

It is your responsibility as a citizen of the United States not only to vote but to be a responsible and informed voter. Part of this responsibility includes following up on what you watched earlier this week and doing your own research.

In a perfect world, politicians would have thousands of facts memorized and ready to deploy at any moment. As we saw during the presidential debate, the candidates discussed a wide range of topics in a short time. So, it is inevitable and natural for them to misspeak.

Of course, there is also the very likely possibility that misinformation is being purposefully presented. It is on you, as a viewer, to distinguish which falsities are due to a lapse in memory and which are calculated and weaponized.

Nevertheless, there were more than 55 instances of misinformation during the less than two-hour debate, according to The Washington Post. While you don’t need to check every false claim, it is important to educate yourself on the larger issues.

Most major media outlets released fact-check sheets, correcting the facts and adding important context. This is another time when you must use your media literacy to determine which outlets you want to trust.

Consider consulting multiple sources to be sure that what you’re reading is accurate. If you’re having difficulty finding well-rounded fact checks by right-leaning organizations, take into consideration why that may be.

To make things a little easier for you, here are some articles that fact-checked the debate:

Reuters—Harris-Trump debate: 12 key claims fact-checked

BBC—Eating pets, inflation, abortion – key debate claims fact-checked

CNN– Fact-checking the ABC News presidential debate

NPR– NPR fact-checked the Harris-Trump presidential debate. Here’s what we found

Please note that these sources fact-checked both candidates and cited their sources for the updated information. Of course, you – as a media consumer – are still liable for evaluating the legitimacy of this information.

Remember that this is true for any media you consume—especially social media. Imagine the repercussions of letting unfounded statements, like those espoused during the debate, go unchecked. As a nation, we cannot become complacent with blind, loyalty-strict politics.

Excuse the dramatics, but as we get closer to the election, it is imperative to be on the lookout for misinformation and remain vigilant when considering the future of America.