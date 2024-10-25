The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have spent a decent chunk of money on concerts this year, which is very hard for me to admit because I make it a point to never spend more than $200 on a concert ticket. Ever. You’d be surprised to know how many concerts I have been able to attend for under even $150, though, even in the crazy high entertainment ticket price economy we live in. For reference, an average ticket for most big-ish artists is around $100 for an okay seat, but floor seats? Forget it.

I have never considered myself to be a concert person, but after some reflection, it would be pretty accurate to say I am an OG concert girlie.

I have been incredibly lucky to see many of my favorite artists over the years. Listed below are my top three concerts ever, some honorable mentions and my dream concerts.

1. Ethel Cain

I will never shut up about the Ethel Cain concert I attended for the rest of my life.

Ethel Cain is one of my favorite artists ever and seeing her was a such a dream. She was absolutely amazing in person, something modern artists struggle to achieve, and she was literally enthralling. Hearing “House in Nebraska” was the most incredible experience of my life. I was lucky enough to see her in Pittsburgh for $35.

Yes, you read that correctly.

I stood four rows back from the stage for $35.

Her performance was sponsored by the Andy Warhol Art Museum as a part of their Sound Series Block Party. Luckily, she was still somewhat niche then so it wasn’t a super overwhelming experience.

This was the best concert I have ever been to in every way and I can say with confidence that I left a changed woman.

Favorite song: “House in Nebraska”

2. Fred again..

I got into house and EDM last year, so seeing Fred again.. was a dream come true. I initially bought a ticket for under $40 over the summer, but when I realized in early September that floor tickets were only $100, I jumped at the opportunity and bought a floor ticket.

In hindsight, it was an impulsive decision and could’ve been a costly mistake, but I listed my other ticket and hoped for the best. Three days before I was due to see him, I got an email informing me that my ticket had been sold for over $70 and that my refund was on the way.

So, I got in my car (on a Monday night, mind you) and drove a hundred or so miles to Buffalo, where I experienced something I can’t even put into words. I was three people back from the stage and could feel the bass in my chest. I could see the sweat on his forehead.

The crowd can only be described as a “vibe.” What vibe? Not sure, but definitely one.

From the light displays to the actual live mixing he did, Fred again.. deserves his spot in my top three.

Favorite song: “leavemealone”

3. Charli xcX (and troye sivan)

I don’t have to explain the allure of Charli xcx. She’s most certainly her.

In the peak of Brat summer and after falling in love with “brat” while making the two hour drive to my summer camp job, I decided to buy a ticket. I spent $80 on one of the best nights of my life. Not too shabby!

I walked in liking Charli xcx but left obsessed and needing more. I walked in knowing who Troye Sivan was but left a stan. I walked in never having heard the name “Shygirl” but left in love.

The Sweat Tour was one of the craziest experiences of my life and I am proud to say I knew almost every word to every song, including to Troye’s, which is a huge concert culture flex.

The reason it takes slot #3 is because there seemed to be a huge attempt at “out-niche-ing.” Newsflash: Charli xcx is not niche and is probably our generation’s closest thing to a global popstar.

Shoutout to the random security guard who, on his first night, let me and my friend stand in the entrance-way instead of in our separate nosebleed seats. You’re the man!

Favorite song: “Spring breakers”

Honorable mentions:

Carrie underwood

Carrie Underwood was my very first concert.

The memories are hazy because A) I was six (I saw her on my birthday), B) I had a horrible ear infection and C) it was definitely past my bedtime.

But, my newly six-year-old self had a great time. Probably.

Favorite song: “Cowboy Casanova”

One direction (Sans Zayn)

I saw One Direction at Highmark Stadium, one of their first concerts without iconic member Zayn Malik.

It was still amazing, but I must admit I was not a superfan at the time. It was an iconic experience and definitely gave me tween popularity points back then.

Favorite song: “Best Song Ever”

Dan + Shay

I was lucky enough to see Dan + Shay for crazy cheap over the summer with my best friends from high school. We all got lawn tickets, and even though one of my friends was super late, we had a great time.

Jake Owen, country icon, opened for them, which made the concert that much better. Dan + Shay were also a million times better in concert than over the radio.

Favorite song: “How Not To”

And many others…

The must-sees:

The army, the navy

My dream concert of dream concerts is The Army, The Navy. Am I out-niche-ing you?

They are an incredible pair of extraordinarily talented singers and trust that I will be buying tickets as soon as they tour.

Favorite song: “Alexandra”

Tyler childers

I think that if I had the chance, I could convince Tyler Childers to marry me and am 100% sure that he is destined to be my husband. I adore him.

His Appalachian twang and off-putting stare make him perfect to me in every way.

Tyler, if you’re reading this please check your dms. <3

Favorite song: “I Swear (To God)