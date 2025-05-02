The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s my third year here, and you’d think by now, it would get easier to move out. I’m writing this in this midst of chaos—studying for finals, squeezing in last minute projects, preparing for track championships, and slowly packing away from my obnoxiously filled townhouse. But this time feels different, MUCH different.

As I’ve mentioned in probably 80% of my articles, this year has been amazing. I’ve changed as a person and have come to truly love and appreciate St. Bonaventure more than I ever have. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned, time and time again, it’s this: you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone.

From freshman year to now, there has been a crazy amount of change. Your classes change, your living situations change, your relationships change, your life overall changes. I can’t even tell you how many faces I have probably seen since freshman year and have never seen again.

Nostalgia is something that I feel deep in my veins. Looking through old photos and videos of my past three years here makes me sick. It’s bitter-sweet to reminisce on old times and cherish those memories I will have for a long time. But I hate that so much of that time, I wasn’t living in the moment. I was always looking forward, moving onto the next.

Like I said, this year feels different. I’ve learned and changed as a person, yes. But beyond that, everything has started to feel real. Everything started to click. And my life has been at such a good place. It has been 257 days since I moved into townhouse 234. 257 DAYS!

I was the first to move in; the walls were bare, and you could hear the sound of a pin drop echo throughout this place. That was until my three roommates came along. Since that time, my townhouse went from an empty apartment to a home. Delainey, Katie, and Peyton have made this year the best one yet. And now, Delainey and Peyton are graduating. And Katie and I, well, we’ll still be here, just not in the same home.

It’s hitting me now that those Sunday morning debriefs, late night deep talks, random side quests, niche themed party nights, and crazy lore drops are coming to a close. But for now, I’m going to take my own advice, and cherish these last two weeks more than ever. Because, like I said, you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone.