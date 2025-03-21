The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sitting here writing this article after I just applied for my first on campus job. Now this job wouldn’t begin until next year so you may be asking why this application is significant, and to that, I will tell you to keep reading about my journey through this first year of college.

I moved into college on the same day as all of the other freshmen except my experience was a bit different. Instead of being excited about this new chapter, I was sad and not looking forward to the months to come. I was not moving into a school that was anywhere near the top of my college list which really put a damper on my spirits.

I moved in any way, got settled, and began my classes. It didn’t seem like a big deal to me because in my mind this was temporary; there would be no way I would spend my whole college career at St. Bonaventure so to me nothing was that important.

As the months went on, my mind got more and more set on transferring. I was so stuck on the fact that I needed to leave that I couldn’t enjoy day-to-day things like going to eat with my friends, debriefing with my roommate, or taking classes that I waited all of high school to be able to take.

But, during these months I also started to make new friends, excel in my classes, and establish a life for myself away from my hometown.

At the time I was just too stubborn to see it.

The first semester came and went and then it was time for me to start applying to new schools. I still had my heart set on leaving my current college, so I went through the long, complicated application process. I visited my number one college, and it was amazing but just not right for some reason.

As I’ve gotten back to St. Bonaventure University, I’ve realized that none of these other schools felt right because I wasn’t the right person for them. My friends are here. My major is here. My dream job is here. My roommate and best friend is here. I am here.

No other places felt right because I was not the right person to go to any of them.

As of today (it’s a Tuesday), I submitted my housing deposit and a job application at St. Bonaventure. Yes, I have been a Bonaventure student for a year but now I officially feel like a Bonaventure student.

I’m sitting here writing this article after some small but monumental moments in my college career. I am the right person, and I found my right place. Thank you, St. Bona’s.