Written In My Skin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have five tattoos. They are all on the upper part of my body. Some may think they are trashy; some think they are cool. I think they are pretty, and I like how I look with them. For me, they carry a deeper meaning.

My first tattoo, matching with my best friend, is on my forearm. It is Heartstopper leaves, because that is our favorite show together. But they are a reminder of something else too. The leaves are blowing in the wind and moving, and as we move and change, we will always be there for each other. Regardless of how long we have spent not talking or seeing each other, when we do, our life resumes. We are ever-changing, but I am willing to change with him. I am willing to experience a life full of changes, but to always hang on. To flow in the wind with him.

My second one is on the outside of my right wrist. It is the quote “with love always.” I had no person or specific part of my life this is for, but it encompasses a lot. I got it with my third tattoo for my first dog, so it’s that I will love her forever regardless of where she is. But it is also a reminder to live life full of love and do it all with love. Life can be hard, and always living with love can be harder. Other times, love makes things easier, but either way, this tattoo is a reminder to never stop trying to live with love.

My third tattoo is for my dog, Zoe, and it is on my right bicep. She passed away in 2016, and I also wear her around my neck with a necklace that represents her. I always thought of this necklace as my protective piece, that regardless of what happens, I will always have her watching over me. She was my protector. If I ran too far from the house for her comfort, she would drag me back. I used to walk or lie with her when I was sad. Now, whenever I am anxious, stressed, or sad, I play with my necklace. It brings a calmness that she brought into my life. But I wanted her to be permanently with me, so I did that. Now I have a locket of her initial and a paw print of her on my skin.

My fourth one is for my mother. Two butterflies flutter behind my ear, one for me and one for her. We have a picture in our camper that says, “Butterflies rest when it rains because it damages their wings. It is okay to rest during the storms of life. You will fly again when it’s over.” The last few years of our life have been hard, and when times get hard, it’s a reminder that it is time to rest. I will fly again soon. My mother is my rock, the place I rest below when the rain comes. I carry her with me through all my hard times, no matter how far she is from me.

My fifth tattoo is on my spine. Sharks swim down through a sea of lilies. I love lilies, and the fact that sharks never stop swimming. This is a simple reminder to never stop swimming and to always keep going. The only way out of a tough time, situation, or anything is through it. These sharks swim down my spine, while I swim through a world that is hard, but this world brings happiness and love too.

My tattoos may be trashy, cool, or pretty to others. But to me, they carry greater meanings. They carry small reminders to keep moving through life with love and to rest in hard moments. They remind me that I always have someone looking out for me, and someone will love me regardless of the changes I go through.