I have worked in childcare since I was 14 years old. Before I was legally old enough to work, I volunteered as a counselor through a local summer camp. As soon as I was old enough to work, I started to work in childcare, and besides a seasonal position at Target, I have worked in childcare ever since.

Working in childcare has taught me so much and opened me up to so many different perspectives. I have worked with children that love the camp we’re at, hate the camp we’re at, and simply don’t care and are just trying to get through the day.

I have worked at day camps and an overnight camp, and both are unique and completely different from each other. At the day camps, the children were all there because their parents wanted to get the kids involved in an activity that got them outside and active for the whole day. At the overnight camp, the kids were so excited to be there, and whether it was their first time or tenth time at camp, they looked forward to every day that they were there.

Since I have pretty much only worked in childcare, my resume is stacked with experience in working with kids. Most people assume that I work with kids because I am majoring in education. However, I am not an education major. I am majoring in marketing. Without fail, this confuses every person who looks across my resume, and I get asked the same question: “Why are you majoring in marketing when you work in childcare?” I always respond with the same thing: I love working with kids, but I would never be able to work with them as a career. I love marketing, and I’m so excited to pursue a career in it.

In a few years, I will be graduating from college and getting a job in marketing. I will never work in childcare again, and even though that makes me sad to think about, I am excited for what the future holds for me. Even though I will never work with children again after college, I know that my love for children will never go away. I love their free, kindhearted spirits, their willingness to try new things, even when it’s hard, and their ability to look at the world with innocence. I am so excited to continue doing what I love, and I am so excited to pursue a career in marketing.